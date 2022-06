The Tennessee General Assembly is waiving state registration fees for Class A and Class B motor vehicles for renewals after July 1 and before June 30, 2023. Those include motorcycles and passenger motor vehicles. The state portion of the fee that is waved under the law is $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B. Other fees that are earmarked for safety and system improvements, as well as the additional electric vehicle registration fees and county fees, are not waived under the new law.

3 DAYS AGO