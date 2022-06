MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year when families get together to celebrate dads and grads. Father's Day is June 19, and many college and high schoolers put on their caps and gowns right around the same time. CBS 58 was joined by tech life expert Jennifer Jolly on Thursday, June 9, with top gadget gift picks for all the dads and grads on your list.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO