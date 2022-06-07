ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds slide, yen dumped as interest rate hikes loom

By Tom Westbrook
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Johnson survives, but gilt selloff hits mood

* 10-year Treasury yield climbs above 3%; USD/JPY at 20-yr high

* Australia central bank expected to hike rates

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Asia’s stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, the yen hit a 20-year low and bond markets wavered as investors nervously awaited U.S. inflation figures and central bank meetings in Australia, Europe and, next week, in the United States.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote among his Conservative Party’s lawmakers on Monday, but gilts and Treasuries nursed losses from selling that began as talk of a move to replace him gathered steam through London and New York trade.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 9.9 basis points (bps) overnight and hit 3.0580% early in the Asia session. The move has pulled the dollar higher and poured cold water on initial optimism about China’s emergence from COVID lockdowns.

The dollar added another 0.6% against the yen on Tuesday to touch 132.75, its highest since 2002, as the Bank of Japan is a standout laggard while the rest of the world moves to try and hit inflation hard with interest rate hikes.

Ten-year gilt yields rose as far as 10.2 bps to a seven-year high of 2.256% on Monday.

“The train of thought appears to be that ... any path to an earlier (British) election could lead to more fiscal measures out of the UK,” said NatWest Markets strategist John Briggs.

“This in turn has higher inflation risks,” he said, while across the Atlantic “the market feel is one of back to ‘where does this stop’” as the 10-year Treasury yields topped 3%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% as Hong Kong’s market pared back some of Monday’s gains. Japan’s Nikkei inched up 0.3%.

Beijing is easing COVID curbs and on Monday the Wall Street Journal reported that a cybersecurity probe of ride-hailing giant Didi would end shortly, triggering a wave of short covering across the internet sector.

“Even what ought to have been resounding China relief, driven by easing regulatory risks and COVID restrictions, is set to be paralysed by the risks of liquidity withdrawal and risk re-pricing shocks,” said Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan.

WAVE OF HIKES?

Later on Tuesday Australia’s central bank meets to set interest rates, with traders sure of a hike of at least 25 basis points (bps).

Markets are pricing about a 3/4 chance of a 40 bp hike that would bring the cash rate to 0.75%, and analysts think a rise of that magnitude could bring the Aussie dollar with it.

“A consensus hike of 25 bps would probably see the AUD slip slightly,” said ING’s Asia research head, Rob Carnell.

Fear that a hot U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday will lock in even more Federal Reserve interest rate rises beyond next week’s expected 50 bps hike kept the U.S. dollar on the front foot in the meantime.

The Australian dollar wobbled 0.4% lower to $0.7169 in morning trade against.

The euro was pushed 0.2% lower and below its 50-day moving average to $1.0677, but kept from further losses by nerves about the possibility of a rate hike or hawkish tone from the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday.

The yen was friendless after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stayed dovish on Tuesday, promising support for the economy and easy monetary policy even as prices start to rise.

Crude oil was firm and Brent futures held at $120 a barrel.

The rise in U.S yields weighed on gold, which dipped a fraction to $1,839 an ounce. Investors’ nervous mood also clipped cryptocurrencies and bitcoin was last down about 5%, just below $30,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street falls with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3% level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The S&P 500 ended down more than 1% in the broad sell-off, snapping a two-day...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The European Central Bank Just Helped U.S. Stock Investors

Stocks looked poised for a flat-to-lower open Thursday morning. The European Central Bank announced plans to start raising interest rates in July. Higher rates in Europe could stem the U.S. dollar's advance, helping multinational companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Yen#Treasury#British#Conservative Party#Treasuries#The Bank Of Japan#Natwest Markets
Reuters

China-Canada tensions rising again over N.Korea air patrols

BEIJING/OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - Diplomatic tensions between China and Canada are rising again, with each country accusing the other of using their military aircraft flying near North Korea of provocation and harassment. Earlier on Monday, China's foreign ministry warned Canada of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation," after...
MILITARY
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden scores Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy