Castlewood, VA

LOCAL BRIEFS: Wise Central’s season ends in girls tennis

By BHC Sports Desk
heraldcourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a new VHSL Class 2 girls tennis titlist in 2022 as defending state champion Wise County Central suffered a season-ending 5-2 state semifinal loss to visiting Glenvar on Monday. Central finished 15-7, while Glenvar improved to 17-0 and will play Central-Woodstock for the title on Thursday...

heraldcourier.com

heraldcourier.com

John Battle looking for perfect season, consecutive state titles

Sequels seem to be all the rage when it comes to entertainment these days and the boys tennis team at John Battle High School is producing a follow-up more impressive than the original. The Trojans are attempting to be the top gun for the second straight year as they play...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Class 2 preview capsule: John Battle vs. Buckingham County

John Battle (19-8) vs. Buckingham County (16-4-1), 1 p.m. The Skinny: John Battle is in the state tournament for the 14th time in program history (2022, 2019, 2017, 2012, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1988, 1980, 1972). The Trojans won VHSL Group A state titles in 2000 and 2001, while finishing as 2A runner-up to Dan River in 2017…. It’s the second state tournament berth for the Trojans under fifth-year head coach Jimmy Gobble, who graduated from the school in 1999 and pitched in the big leagues for the Kansas City Royals (2003-2008) and Chicago White Sox (2009). He’s 62-32 at the helm of the Trojans. … Battle suffered season-ending playoff losses to the eventual state champs in 2019 (Chatham) and 2021 (Lebanon). … Noah Sills, Gavin Ratliff, Porter Gobble and Evan Hankins have handled the bulk of the pitching duties for the Trojans. Porter Gobble, Will Purifoy, Elijah Childress and Nolan Sailor own the team’s top batting averages. … Hankins, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound freshman left-hander, has committed to the University of Tennessee. Sailor is headed to Southwest Virginia Community College and senior infielder JonAlan Richardson is a Bluefield State College signee. … Battle topped Tazewell (13-3), Virginia High (12-2) and Gate City (6-3) in winning the Region 2D tournament, while rallying for a 5-4, 11-inning state quarterfinal victory over Alleghany on Tuesday. … John Battle has three seniors on its roster, while Buckingham County has just two. … Buckingham beat Central-Woodstock (3-0), Strasburg (7-6) and Stuarts Draft (8-7) to win the Region 2B tournament and dominated Randolph-Henry for a 6-1 state quarterfinal victory. … The last time Buckingham County faced a far Southwest Virginia squad in a male team sport was the 2015 Region 2A West football playoffs when Richlands recorded a 35-20 win over the Knights. … Buckingham lost to George Wythe in the 2002 Group A, Division 2 state football championship game and beat Fort Chiswell in the 1975 Group A boys basketball finals. … The game will be played at the home of the Salem Red Sox, Boston’s Carolina League farm team. Mookie Betts, Anthony Rizzo, Matt Holliday and Ben Zobrist are among the guys who called the place home during their days in the minor leagues. … In the Class 1 state semifinals today at nearby Kiwanis Field, Grayson County vs. Rappahannock (10 a.m.) and Auburn vs. Rappahannock County (1 p.m.) are the semifinal matchups. … Buckingham is having the best season in school history, while Battle has lived up to the preseason expectations. Like most opponents this time of the year, these clubs know little about each other. “Every team you play is going to be good and every situation is going to be escalated,” Jimmy Gobble said. “It’s really just about trying to play your game and not worry about who the opponent is. That’s one thing you want the guys to understand – we know who we are and let’s just be that.”
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

VHSL CLASS 1 SOFTBALL: Fort Chiswell tops Eastside

WISE, Va. – When Eastside went to the lefthander in the top of the seventh inning, Fort Chiswell’s Rileigh Dalton was ready. “It is just a different angle,” Dalton said. “You don’t see it a lot and a lot of them leave pitches outside and you can see it more.”
FORT CHISWELL, VA
heraldcourier.com

VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL: Abingdon downs Spotswood to earn spot in state semis

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon junior Luke Bedwell came to veteran Falcons baseball coach Mark Francisco with a bold request last year. “I wanted to become a catcher,” Bedwell said. Flash forward to Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 quarterfinal matchup against the Spotswood Blazers. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Bedwell was...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL: Battle tops Alleghany in 11 innings, 5-4

BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle and its heralded group of freshmen took the “survive and advance” idea to the limit on Tuesday, living super dangerously before taking out visiting Alleghany 5-4 in an 11-inning, VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal baseball game. The Trojans scored two runs in the...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Close-knit Meridian Mustangs know about Abingdon tradition

For the second straight season, Abingdon High School’s baseball team will battle a state tournament opponent from the Washington, D.C., suburbs. The Meridian Mustangs (19-6) meet AHS (24-2) today at 1 p.m. in a VHSL Class 3 semifinal contest at Spotsylvania High School. Abingdon dropped a 6-3 decision to...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

State Liners drop 4th straight, Chase Hungate ready to join pitching staff

The Bristol State Liners stumbled to their fourth straight loss on Wednesday night, dropping a 9-6 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Danville Otterbots. However, there are reinforcements on the way. Virginia Commonwealth University freshman pitcher Chase Hungate (Abingdon) said he is scheduled to join the team on Monday. The...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

VHSL CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Appomattox tops Tazewell, 5-0

APPOMATTOX, Va. — Tazewell was in rally mode. With two outs, Brooke Nunley drew a walk, and Alayshia Griffith followed with a slap single bunt to the third-base side. The bases were loaded for Maddie Gillespie, who became the first credible scoring threat Appomattox faced after she battled back from an 0-2 count. Gillespie took balls 1 and 2, then fouled off the fifth pitch in the fifth-inning at-bat. With one swing, she could’ve turned the Bulldogs’ two-run deficit into a two-run lead Tuesday.
APPOMATTOX, VA
heraldcourier.com

Appy League: Bristol State Liners lose third straight

The Bristol State Liners losing skid hit three games as they dropped a 6-2 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Burlington Sock Puppets on Tuesday night. Burlington’s Dante Girardi (Calvary Christian) hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Sock Puppets, while Daniel Frontera (Seton Hall) pitched six scoreless innings as Burlington improved to 6-0.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Hildebrandt back on U.S. World Team

Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt has made her fifth U.S. World Team. Hildebrandt won the best two-of-three series with a pair of technical falls at 50 kilograms in New York on Wednesday night in New York. Hildebrandt squared off with Alyssa Lampe and took a pair of...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES | Ron Addison and The Tomcats mark new album with 2 local shows

May convention take a flying smack upside the wall. Mississippian Aaron Vance may not look like country music conventionalism, but he’s as country as hay and y’all. Better yet, he sings country with songs of substance. Witness Vance when he leads Thursday Brewhaha at Wolf Hills Brewing in Abingdon on Thursday, June 9.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Holston Valley CEO resigns from Ballad Health system

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwestern Region operations and chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center, has accepted the opportunity to serve in a national role with a leading health care company. She will remain in her current role until Friday, July...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Your View | Christian faith commands us to confess, not celebrate, slavery

The article in Saturday’s Bristol Herald Courier, “Washington County rededicates Confederate statue,” raises many questions and concerns. The Confederate soldiers memorialized by this statue, as United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) member Ruth Ann Holley describes it, “Fought for their families, blood. And they fought for the Christian faith. … It wasn’t multi-cultural. It was a Christian culture, predominantly protestant.”
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Va. Business College owes $159K in taxes

BRISTOL, Va. — In addition to issues with its Bristol, Virginia campus, owners of the embattled Virginia Business College now owe the city nearly $159,000 in taxes. Monday was the deadline for taxpayers to pay their 2022 tax bills, and U.S. Magis International Education Center, the owners of the former Virginia Intermont College on Moore Street, failed to make a $71,364 payment, city Treasurer Angel Britt confirmed via email.
BRISTOL, VA

