ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Four charged after MPD’s arrival cancels ‘Fast & Furious’ event

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were arrested and charged when members of the Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit and Vice Team conducted what they called an “Infiniti War Car Take-Over Operation” Saturday.

According to a flyer that achieved widespread circulation, the “Fast & Furious Infiniti War Memphis Edition” was set to happen at 3 p.m. on June 4 at Crystal Palace on South Third Street in South Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), detectives saw several vehicles driving recklessly. The cars were speeding, going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police said the cars were disregarding red lights and doing donuts in the middle of intersections throughout the city.

Some of the occupants were armed with assault rifles, MPD said. One vehicle was involved in an accident at Airways near Dunn.

Scorpion II and VICE recovered 8.8 grams of marijuana and towed four cars, according to police.

Oneisha Godwin, 27, was charged with the following: Altering Falsifying or Forging Auto Title Plates, Forgery under $1000, Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disregarding a Red Light, Driving While Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled, Financial Responsibility, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Violation of State Registration.

Her 2005 Chevrolet Impala was towed, MPD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3ch6_0g2ZquiN00
Oneisha Godwin (SCSO)

Cherance King, 34, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit Marijuana, Disregarding a Red Light, Financial Responsibility, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and No Driver’s License.

His 2015 Infiniti Q50 was towed, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfT5j_0g2ZquiN00
Cherance King (SCSO)

Leonard Ticey, 21, was charged with Disregarding a Red Light, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

His 2008 Lexus 250 was towed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cd1tN_0g2ZquiN00
Leonard Ticey (SCSO)

Martez Wilkins, 22, was charged with Disregarding a Red Light, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled, Financial Responsibility, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Violation of Vehicle Registration.

The 2010 Infiniti G37 he was driving was towed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSUXf_0g2ZquiN00
Martez Wilkins (SCSO)

According to a post on MPD’s Facebook page, the investigation is in conjunction with the vision and initiative of Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis to combat the crime issues within the City of Memphis.

According to court records, Ticey was released on his own recognizance. The other three posted bail.

All four are due in court on June 21.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WREG

Man accused of stealing drinks, crackers at knifepoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say threatened a store clerk with a knife before stealing drinks and a bag of crackers. Officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K on Getwell Road near American Way at around 2:43 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspect came into the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Reckless Driving#Vehicles#Fast Furious#Scorpion Unit#Airways#Forging Auto Title Plates#Chevrolet
WREG

Shooting at Peppertree Apartments injures 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Whitehaven Thursday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened in the Pepper Tree Apartments on Graceland Drive. Officers made the scene at around 1:54 p.m. Police say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say there is no suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver hurt, child survives fiery crash with MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Area Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle early Thursday morning. It happened in front of the Southland Mall in the westbound lanes of Shelby Drive near Faronia Road at around 5:42 a.m. Police say a Dodge Charger struck the back of a MATA bus and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

One person trapped after multi-vehicle accident Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said officers witnessed a multi-vehicle accident that happened on Lamar and Pearson Ave. at 6:30 a.m., where one injured victim was trapped in a vehicle. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. According to MPD, the accident is believed to have been...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Hillcrest Apartments, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot Thursday at a Memphis apartment complex. Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Faronia Road at the Hillcrest Apartments. The victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect had...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Simple mistake cost woman her vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It took less than a minute for a car load of thieves to steal a woman’s car parked outside an East Memphis hotel, and it was all caught on camera. The theft happened May 26 at the Doubletree in the 5000 block of Sanderlin. In the surveillance video released by police, you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shootings occur off same street within 3-hour span; Two injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in two separate shootings overnight Thursday, police say. Just before midnight, woman arrived at Methodist South suffering from gunshot wounds. Police were told the shooting occurred at Mallory and Third. Two hours later at 2:25 a.m., police responded to another shooting victim at a fire station on Third […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child calls mother after kidnapper flees, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Whitehaven, police say. A man called police just after midnight Wednesday morning to say his car was stolen and his son was inside. The father told police he ran inside Dodge’s on Elvis Presley and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One arrested after man beaten to death in Panola County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection with homicide in Panola County, Mississippi. According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, two people dropped Como resident Carlos Burton off at Baptist DeSoto Hospital after he had been physically assaulted on March 21. Burton later died of his injuries. The Como Police Department asked the […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Kait 8

Vehicle found, arrest made in car break-in case

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a vehicle stolen during a series of car break-ins in Lake City has been found, with an arrest being made. Back in May, officers said three suspects had stolen a vehicle and a gun from another vehicle on the morning of May 5.
LAKE CITY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
107K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy