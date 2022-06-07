Four charged after MPD’s arrival cancels ‘Fast & Furious’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were arrested and charged when members of the Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit and Vice Team conducted what they called an “Infiniti War Car Take-Over Operation” Saturday.

According to a flyer that achieved widespread circulation, the “Fast & Furious Infiniti War Memphis Edition” was set to happen at 3 p.m. on June 4 at Crystal Palace on South Third Street in South Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), detectives saw several vehicles driving recklessly. The cars were speeding, going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police said the cars were disregarding red lights and doing donuts in the middle of intersections throughout the city.

Some of the occupants were armed with assault rifles, MPD said. One vehicle was involved in an accident at Airways near Dunn.

Scorpion II and VICE recovered 8.8 grams of marijuana and towed four cars, according to police.

Oneisha Godwin, 27, was charged with the following: Altering Falsifying or Forging Auto Title Plates, Forgery under $1000, Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disregarding a Red Light, Driving While Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled, Financial Responsibility, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Violation of State Registration.

Her 2005 Chevrolet Impala was towed, MPD said.

Oneisha Godwin (SCSO)

Cherance King, 34, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance to wit Marijuana, Disregarding a Red Light, Financial Responsibility, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and No Driver’s License.

His 2015 Infiniti Q50 was towed, according to police.

Cherance King (SCSO)

Leonard Ticey, 21, was charged with Disregarding a Red Light, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

His 2008 Lexus 250 was towed.

Leonard Ticey (SCSO)

Martez Wilkins, 22, was charged with Disregarding a Red Light, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled, Financial Responsibility, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Violation of Vehicle Registration.

The 2010 Infiniti G37 he was driving was towed.

Martez Wilkins (SCSO)

According to a post on MPD’s Facebook page, the investigation is in conjunction with the vision and initiative of Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis to combat the crime issues within the City of Memphis.

According to court records, Ticey was released on his own recognizance. The other three posted bail.

All four are due in court on June 21.

