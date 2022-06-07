ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Primary elections underway in Iowa and South Dakota

By Dave Dreeszen
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa and South Dakota voters will select nominees for federal, state and local offices in Tuesday's primary election. In Iowa, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In South Dakota, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, visit the Iowa...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

Dumkrieger, Bittinger advance, vie for Woodbury County Board seat

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic nominee Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican Dan Bittinger advanced Tuesday to a fall showdown for open seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, defeated Maria Rundquist, 55% to 44%, for the Democratic nomination for District 2. Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, ran unopposed Tuesday for the GOP nomination. The seat is held by Republican Justin Wright, who decided not to seek another term.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

MedPharm changes name to Bud & Mary’s, expands in Iowa and other states

Iowa’s first medical marijuana manufacturer and distributor is changing its name, planning a $10 million expansion in Iowa and moving into other states where it can legally sell recreational pot. MedPharm Iowa will become Bud & Mary’s Cannabis Co., showing a shift in the company’s focus from just medical...
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota primary turnout highest since 2010 election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials say South Dakota recorded its largest primary election turnout in more than a decade, with roughly one in every three registered voters casting a ballot. The 32% showing was the most since the 2010 primary, when nearly 35% of voters cast ballots in...
ELECTIONS
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota asks for disaster declaration for May 12 storms

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday requested a presidential disaster declaration as the result of damage from a May 12 storm system that included tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding. The request is meant to pave the way for federal funding to help with recovery,...
ENVIRONMENT
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Incumbent Sen. Dave Rowley overcomes challenge in Iowa Lakes area Senate district

SPIRIT LAKE -- Dave Rowley is poised to serve a full term in the Iowa legislature. At the end of Tuesday night, the state senator from Spirit Lake, who won a special election for Iowa Senate District 1 in December 2021, led challenger Dave Dow, a high school math teacher from Emmetsburg, 67.54% to 32.38%, with all six counties reporting in the Iowa Senate District 5 race.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
#City Hall#Friendship#Election Local#State#West Middle School#Morningside Library
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
KCRG.com

Iowa seeing ‘somewhat of a surge’ in COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 cases are trending back up in Iowa, according to a health leader in Dubuque. The graph below shows statewide positive COVID-19 tests and is taken from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The bump at the far right representing recent weeks is smaller than the high points of Winter 2020 and January 2022. However, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, Public Health Specialist for the city of Dubuque, “the incline of the curve is getting steeper all the time.” Corrigan added, “The pandemic is definitely not over. In fact, we’ve seen increasing cases since the first part of April here in Dubuque County and generally in Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Lynn Evans, a former school superintendent, nabs win in Iowa Senate District 3

AURELIA -- Iowa Senate District 3 featured a battle of two GOP candidates with no prior legislative experience and, in that showdown, Lynn Evans came out on top. The 58-year-old former school administrator and Buena Vista University instructor from Aurelia was leading Anthony LaBruna, a 25-year-old Sanborn resident who served as a deputy White House liaison to the Department of Commerce in 2020, 64.74% to 35.12% with five out of five counties reporting.
AURELIA, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota House candidate withdraws from race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, says in a statement released on...
POLITICS

