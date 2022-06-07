Jobs needed for those with different abilities, group advocates for rights

Chris Cross is on the hunt for a part-time job, one that will still allow him to spend time with his grandson and attend CrossFit classes.

On top of the challenges of the job market, Cross, a Fort Smith resident, said he has faced bias due to being a wheelchair user.

'They're important': What's being done to improve accessibility for people with disabilities

“When you go through the door and they see the chair, it’s like they don’t think you’re able mentally or intellectually to do a certain job,” he said. “They don’t give you a chance when it doesn’t require the use of your legs.”

“I try not to let it bother me,” he later added, “but in the back of my mind, I’m thinking a lot of people in chairs have a lot to offer … and all they need is a chance.”

Nearly one in five people has a disability in Fort Smith, 2% higher than the state average, according to U.S. Census data.

As one of the focus areas of Disability Rights Arkansas , executive director Tom Masseau works to increase integrative employment opportunities for people with disabilities. He has seen how people with disabilities are often left out of the conversation when it comes to making change.

“If you want to talk to businesses in the community about hiring people with disabilities, you need to have people with disabilities present and sharing their stories,” Masseau said.

Self-advocacy and autonomy

Disability Rights Arkansas, a private nonprofit organization based out of Little Rock, works to build a strong grassroots network of people with disabilities across the state.

The organization’s priority areas include education, employment, abuse and neglect, policy, rights issues and guardianship.

Masseau said they are focused on “making sure that individuals with disabilities are given every opportunity to succeed or fail … Everybody deserves that.”

Disability Rights Arkansas does not advocate in the best interests of people with disabilities.

Instead, the organization is client-directed, Masseau said, meaning they support the autonomy of individuals with disabilities to make their own decisions.

This goal of self-advocacy is at the heart of Disability Rights Arkansas’ programs, including “Partners in Policymaking,” where individuals with disabilities from across the state come together to learn how to effectively advocate for change in their communities.

“People believe that people with disabilities can’t make any decisions or do anything for themselves,” Masseau said. “You see people rushing, with good intent, to help them do whatever or speak for them.”

Instead, Masseau encourages abled people to listen to people with disabilities, learn from their experiences and let them make decisions.

“Allow them to speak,” Masseau said. For those who use alternative forms of communication, “... give them the time to organize their thoughts and to communicate without jumping and saying, ‘This is what they’re saying,’ or ‘This is what they think.’ Let them verbalize it and let them make a decision.”

Disability support in the River Valley

From the moment a child steps into In-Sync Pediatric Therapy Center , they are surrounded with support and encouragement to learn how to navigate a world not designed for people with disabilities.

Jocelyn Mitchelle, the president and owner of In-Sync Pediatric Therapy Center in Van Buren, wants this support system to continue to empower individuals as they enter adulthood.

InSync serves families in Arkansas and Oklahoma and in the past year has served 467 children.

Along with being a pediatric therapist, Mitchelle works as the chairperson for the advocacy committee at the Arc for the River Valley , a local nonprofit providing community support and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Arc’s next advocacy meeting and dinner will feature Disability Rights Arkansas from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at 7821 Texas Road in Fort Smith. To register, call 479-783-5529.

“The focus (of the advocacy meetings are) really just trying to reach out to the community and find out what they need help in,” Mitchelle said. “... Navigating the legal system, the medical system and the insurance system is very, very daunting, especially by yourself.”

The Arc works to connect people and their families to resources and support.

“I want them to have a quality of life and enjoy life and be proud of themselves while they are here,” said Francy Ford, executive director of the Arc. “Some of them have had some really tough breaks in life, and I just want to make sure that they have the most fulfilling life.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Jobs needed for those with different abilities, group advocates for rights