ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Community leaders meet to discuss Madison County's last-place ranking in child wellbeing

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OumnV_0g2Zqk8L00

Following the last-place ranking of Madison County in the Tennessee State of the Child report, community leaders and elected officials met Friday to discuss how to address the multi-faceted issue of child wellbeing in the county.

The report, a yearly calculation of child wellbeing in each county, ranked Madison County overall as 95th out of 95 counties in the state for child wellbeing, as well as 94th in family and community, 93rd in economic well-being, 92nd in education and 64th in health.

Madison County State of the Child 2021 | PDF | Medicaid | Basic Needs

One of Madison County's best statistics in the report included a low rate of substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect, at 4.4% compared to the state's 4.5%. The county also scored well with 4.5% of children without health insurance, ranking 18th statewide.

However, Madison County has the highest school suspension rate in the state at 9.3%, and it's in the bottom five when it comes to third- through eighth-grade students rated “proficient” on TNReady math and reading tests as well as high school graduation rates.

More: Madison County ranks worst in state child wellbeing as area loses out on major grant funding

Leaders from the United Way of West Tennessee, the City of Jackson, Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, and many more met at Union University to have roundtable discussions on what each group could uniquely bring to the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wR6H_0g2Zqk8L00

"We invited the whole community,” said Olivia Abernathy, director of early education initiatives at United Way of West Tennessee, and one of the event organizers.  “We invited elected leaders, nonprofit leaders, church leaders, everyone, to come together to talk about the latest data from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.”

Abernathy explained that while the ranking was obviously dismal, it should not be disheartening.

“We thought it was important to capitalize this moment as not something to despair about, but rather to be a stirring place for growth and movement,” she said. “So we brought everyone together to discuss issues and contribute to solutions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEGaK_0g2Zqk8L00

Abernathy herself has children in the county, which she credited part of her passion for the project too.

“I have children in Madison County!” she said. “So not only am I passionate about my own children, but I feel like our children are our most important aspect of the community, because they’re the future. We are stewarded to take care of them. We have to get that right. We have to support the next generation so our community is well.”

The six-hour conference spanned a number of niche issues and speakers, from Richard Kennedy of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth to Matthew Marshall from United Way of West Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlDlK_0g2Zqk8L00

“The issues we’re facing are not simple,” Abernathy said. “Which means there are no simple answers to those problems. We did not get here overnight, and we did not get here in a vacuum. We are a part of a long history, and that’s why it’s imperative that the work ahead of us is intergenerational.”

Additional county rankings can be found here.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Community leaders meet to discuss Madison County's last-place ranking in child wellbeing

Comments / 1

Related
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee Republican Party upholds Williamson County primary results

The Tennessee Republican Party Executive Committee voted to uphold election results in two Williamson County races on Thursday during a 90-minute meeting−the second day of a two-day discussion of the challenges—with committee members again expressing their desire for closed primaries. Christopher Richards, a candidate for Williamson County Commission...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
County
Madison County, TN
Madison County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
chattanoogapulse.com

As Housing Costs Soar, Tennessee Criminalizes Camping On Local Public Property

As Tennesseans struggle with skyrocketing living costs, a bill making it a felony to camp on local public property is slated to go into effect July 1. The soon-to-be law was greenlighted by lawmakers without Gov. Bill Lee's signature. Critics say the measure is aimed at punishing the state's homeless population, while supporters point to the need to maintain and keep safe parks and other public spaces.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Faith Leaders Call for Accountability from Elected Officials Who Supported Attack on Capitol

January 6th hearings prompt rebuke of lawmakers from Southern Christian Coalition. Following last night's opening hearing of the January 6th Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out against a number of Tennessee Members of Congress who supported the insurrection and defended former President Trump and his claims of election fraud.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Overgrown lot in Oakhaven may be home to unwelcome wild resident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers helped get some attention from the city for an overgrown lot in the Oakhaven area. In the process, we may have stumbled on some wildlife making a home in the thick underbrush. G.W. Richardson bought his Oakhaven home during the winter four years ago. He didn’t realize the grass […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Wellbeing#West Tennessee#Tnready#Tennessee Commission#Union University
thunderboltradio.com

Governor Lee announces leadership transition at Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is appointing Stuart McWhorter to succeed Bob Rolfe as Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, effective July 11. Rolfe is departing state government to enter the private sector. “Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new businesses and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nine arrested through multi-agency drug sting in Middle Tennessee

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies teamed up as part of an undercover drug investigation in Middle Tennessee, resulting a number of arrests. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, and officers from Cookeville, Putnam, Cumberland, Crossville and Warren counties were involved in nine narcotics arrests over the last nine months.
SMITHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South lawmakers react to Jan 6. hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South lawmakers are reacting to the hearing regarding the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. One of them was in the hearing as it took place. It ran for just under two hours -- the first of seven for the public to see. We reached out...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
localmemphis.com

Shelby County Clerk bites back on $540,000 resolution approval

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Early Tuesday morning, Shelby County commissioners approved over half a million dollars to assist consumers with long waits for license plates as the back-and-forth battle between the county government continues. The meeting began Monday at 3 p.m. following an email to the commission from Shelby...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Judge Wayne Shelton, longest-serving judge in Tennessee, retiring after 43 years of service

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Judge C. Wayne Shelton, who is preparing for retirement on June 30, has been a Montgomery County judge for 43 years. It will be a historic moment for the judge, for Clarksville and for Tennessee: Shelton will retire as the longest-serving juvenile court judge, general sessions court judge, or any court judge in the state.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
746
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy