Film festival at Lane College

By Katrina Smith, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

Lane College will host its inaugural international film festival in September. The inspiration came from the history behind the U.S.S. Lane Victory ship. Film producer, Christopher Lee, wrote a documentary about the ship entitled, "Forgotten Victory."

He reached out to Professor Paul Rivas, teacher of history, to tour Lane College and discuss the documentary. In that discussion, an idea to have a film festival at Lane College was born.

U.S.S. Lane Victory was a cargo ship named after the college. It was an American Victory-class cargo ship used in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. In 1989, the ship was preserved to serve as a museum in the San Pedro area in Los Angeles. U.S.S. Lane Victory is the only surviving cargo ship that was named after an HBCU.

"I love documentaries," Rivas said. "This film festival will allow others to learn about Lane College and its history. It will expose students to diversity."

Rivas teamed up with David Ogelsby, a professor at Lane College who has completed documentaries professionally. Together, they have worked hard to collaborate efforts among schools and professionals.

"I am excited," said Ogelsby. "This will be a dual event in the fall and spring giving students an opportunity to learn about the business."

There has been over 200 documentary submissions from around the world. Subjects range from history to social justice and more. For a complete listing of deadlines and subject categories, visit https://filmfreeway.com/LANEDOCFEST .

Katrina Smith is an education reporter at The Jackson Sun. Send those story ideas to kmsmith@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Film festival at Lane College

WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: May 31-June 6

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Back Yard Burgers – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyer left on Mississippi church steps ahead of the church’s anniversary

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– Members of a small African-American congregation in DeSoto County were shocked Sunday morning to find a KKK flyer on the front steps of their church. The flyer, urging people to join the Klan, outraged Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church members just a month away from the church’s 143rd anniversary. Pastor Rodney […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
