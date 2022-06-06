'Baseball is life': Lightning players give up their summers to play in Leesburg

LEESBURG – Summer break!

It’s a time for young people to enjoy a respite from the rigors of the classroom —elementary, high school and college — with trips to theme parks, the beach and hanging out with friends and or working a part-time job to earn a few extra bucks.

Summer is also baseball season and the Leesburg Lightning’s annual two-month romp through the Florida Collegiate Summer League. Before the Lightning can even take the field, they need players willing to take one for the team — giving up their summer to dodge anything else Mother Nature can conjure up to wear a Leesburg uniform.

This year's Lightning roster — 32 players strong — has a national and even international flavor. More than a third of this year’s team – 11 players – hail from Lake, Sumter and Orange counties, while the rest come from Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Colorado, and New Zealand.

Frank Jolley:Leesburg Lightning ready to bring more baseball magic to fans

Champions:Lightning dominate Diamond Dawgs to win 3rd FCSL title in franchise history

Why spend summer with the Lightning?

What makes anyone — particularly young people — choose sweat, dirt and living with strangers over family, friends and afternoon naps?

"I want to play in the big leagues one day," said Jakob Runnels, a rising junior at the University of North Florida. A native of Lake Alfred, Runnels was the Lightning's starting catcher in Thursday's season opener in Sanford, a 3-0 win for Leesburg and had two hits as an extra hitter in Friday's home opener against the Rats.

"That's a dream that most of us on this team share. But, baseball is a sport that you can't just stop playing and to be good when you start back up. Playing for the Lightning gives us a chance to get some consistent reps, which will help us get better."

Runnels is a veteran of the college summer league circuit. He spent the 2021 season in the Wisconsin-based Northwoods League and hit .222 for the Green Bay Rockers.

His decision to spend this summer in the FCSL was made for multiple reasons. In addition to getting some playing time against stout competition, Runnels also wanted to stay closer to home and play for Lightning manager and Lake-Sumter State College head coach Rich Billings.

“When I was at St. Johns River State College, we played against LSSC and I really liked how he interacted with his players and how they always played hard for him,” said Runnels. “I really wanted to play for Rich and his father" Lightning and LSSC assistant coach Rich Billings Sr.

Last season:Meier set for another Leesburg Lightning home opener after beating down leukemia

Another Lightning player who spent last summer in a different league, but signed on with the Lightning for this season is Devon Nowells. A rising sophomore at Daytona State College, Nowells spent the 2021 campaign in the Colorado-based Mile High Collegiate Baseball League.

However, after a solid freshman season with the Falcons — Nowells hit .315 with six homers and 30 RBIs — he decided to stay and play in the FCSL rather than returning to his native Colorado. Nowells felt the opportunity to stay in a familiar setting would be most beneficial to him.

“The Lightning gave me a chance to play with a lot of guys I know and played against during the regular season,” said Nowells. “I also prefer playing in the warm weather and it can cold in Colorado, even in June. And there are simply a lot more opportunities in Florida, so it was a pretty easy decision to stay and play for Leesburg.”

Pitcher hasn't been home in years due to pandemic

Still, no one on the Lightning roster likely has a better “what I did over my summer break” story than pitcher Connor Gleeson. A fifth-year senior at Gardner-Webb University, Gleeson has spent his last three summers in a Lightning uniform.

And thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the various travel restrictions that accompanied it, Gleeson hasn’t been home or slept in his own bed — in Glendowie, New Zealand — for more than three years.

Gleeson will finally get to head home when the Lightning season ends. Before that, he's hoping one final season with the Lightning will prepare him for a professional career.

Gleeson turned in a solid season in 2021. He fashioned 1-0 record with a 1.98 ERA and limited opposing hitters to .217 batting average, with a WHIP — walks and hits allowed per inning pitched — of 1.10.

In his Lightning career, Gleeson has worked entirely out of the bullpen, compiling a 3-1 record with two saves — including his first of the 2022 season on Saturday — and a 2.43 ERA. He’s allowed only 22 hits in nearly 30 innings of work, while striking out 34 with a WHIP of 1.01.

“I’m hoping to play in the Australian Baseball League when the season begins in November,” said Gleeson, who struck out three Thursday in one inning of work. “I really believe another season with the Lightning will help me to get ready. It’s a good level of play here and gives me a chance to work on some things before I go back home.

“Plus, after helping the Lightning win a championship last year, I wanted to come back to help defend the title.”

The reasons players choose to spend their summers playing baseball in Leesburg, avoiding the elements and mosquitoes are as varied as players. Nowells, however, offered a simple, common, thread for every player in a Lightning uniform.

“Baseball,” said Nowells, “is life.”