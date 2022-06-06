ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Vacation of South Brentwood Drive will be for a half block between Legion, First Baptist

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago

This article has been changed since it was first published. See the correction at the bottom of the story.

LOUDONVILLE - Village Council, at its meeting Monday, June 6, continued to ponder a request by American Legion Post 257 to vacate the alley, South Brentwood Drive, for a half block between the Legion and the First Baptist Church.

Council heard the second reading of an ordinance to vacate the alley, but did not vote on final passage.

The Legion plans to develop a greenspace on its portion of the vacated alley, including picnic tables that may be used by the public, said Steve Stricklen , who was speaking for the Legion.

The vacated alley property will be split by the Baptist Church and the Legion.

One resident, Cherie Mott, protested the action, expressing concerns of traffic at the intersection of Brentwood and South Park Place where motorists face difficult turns both ways, either to the congested area around the Post Office to the west or east up the hill to heavily traveled South Market Street. She was especially fearful of the prospects of buses dropping off passengers at the public restrooms at the corner using these alleys.

Stricklen, who is the former Loudonville mayor, said he was on council at the time the restrooms were built with the goal off attracting tour buses, and noted “those tour buses, which we understood would drop passengers off downtown so they could shop, had never materialized. There isn’t a traffic issue at that intersection.”

Councilman Matt Young asked if his fellow members were prepared to vote on the vacation action. Council had heard the reading of the ordinance to vacate at its meeting May 16, and seemed ready to hear it only again, putting off final vote on the ordinance until June 20 to allow more time for comment on the issue.

Councilmen Tom Young and Bill Huffman both said they had heard some complaints about the alley being closed, but no strong objections. “Other than Mrs. Mott, no one has expressed their concerns at a council meeting,” Young said.

After about a minute of apparent indecision, Matt Young made a motion to suspend the rules on the ordinance. No one on council seconded Matt Young’s motion to suspend the rules

Stricklen said the development of the alley has been planned by the Legion for about 10 weeks, and said work would begin on it as soon as the vacated alley ordinance is approved.

In other action at a busy meeting, Councilman Matt Young proposed that 35 American flags be displayed in the downtown area between the public library and Spring Street. He said cost was about $75 per flag, including mounting hardware.

Council took no action on the proposal as Young said he will present the idea to the Chamber of Commerce with hopes businesses in the area would sponsor the flags, which would be erected and taken down by the village maintenance crews.

He hoped the council would consider sponsoring flags if not all are taken by merchants and other sponsors.

Administrator Curt Young reported the village had been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Hugo and Mabel Young Foundation to purchase new park benches (12 for Central Park and four for Riverside).

The council unanimously approved an appropriations ordinance to accept the Young Foundation money and appropriate it.

Administrator Young also reported installation is underway on the fire escape for the south side of Ohio Theatre, and that the village swimming pool opened Monday.

Ohio Theatre Director Sally Hollenbach reported the theater enjoyed its highest-grossing weekend since the pandemic started over the past weekend, when the movie "Top Gun: Maverick," and the Shining Stars Dance Studio summer recital were held.

She also said the theater will stage its first big production since before the pandemic June 18, 19, 24-26 with "Shrek: The Musical." She also announced that Shriver’s Pharmacy has purchased 50 kids tickets for the musical as its way of celebrating its first year in Loudonville. Kids may pick up tickets at the pharmacy.

Mayor Jason VanSickle spoke briefly on the issue of feral cats in the village, noting ordinances prohibiting feeding these cats will be enforced.

The mayor also presented a certificate of appreciation to Gardener’s Guild of Loudonville for planting and tending village flower beds by the Central Park Veterans Memorial and the log cabin.

“The beds look great. I praise your organization for its commitment to community service,” the mayor said.

Matt Young said the first Thursday night concert in Central Park on June 2 was successful, and praised local electrician Bob Keener for doing an outstanding job with lighting and wiring the stage for the event.

“Band members were ecstatic with the way the electric performed,” Young said.

Council authorized Law Director Thom Gilman to prepare legislation adding Juneteenth to the list of federal legal holidays recognized in the village, and to waive village prohibition of fireworks to being it into compliance with new state laws that permit them.

Matt Young noted that late-night fireworks could still result in prosecution for violation of village noise ordinances.

The council also asked Gilman to prepare legislation declaring it a violation when a mower operator blows grass clippings into the street.

“In addition to causing dangers to motorcyclists, these clippings can clog our storm sewers, forcing expensive clean-out and repair work,” Huffman said.

Next Loudonville council meeting is Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 156 N. Water St., upstairs.

CORRECTION: Loudonville Council heard the second reading of an ordinance to vacate the alley, South Brentwood Drive, but did not vote on final passage. This was reported incorrectly when the article first published.

