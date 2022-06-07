Juvenile detention oversight board to launch, following illegal jailing of children in Rutherford Co.

The controversial Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center will soon gain a new oversight board.

The future board will end the current structure of juvenile detention Director Lynn Duke reporting to Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport since 2001.

The Rutherford County Commission hopes to appoint five members to the board by August, said Craig Harris, chairman of the Rutherford County Commission Steering, Legislative & Governmental Committee.

"We feel that the county commission and the county should have more say on a board than just one person," Harris said.

Commissioners are creating a board following an amended $5.1 million class-action case settlement in December against the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center for past policies that led to the illegal arrests and incarcerations of thousands of children on minor charges.

The steering committee announced the five vacancies to the future Juvenile Detention Board during a Monday night meeting. Those interested can obtain applications from the county mayor's office starting Tuesday (June 7).

The board will have oversight of the juvenile detention center, the director, policies, procedures and budget plans submitted to the commission for approval. Each board member will earn $150 per monthly meeting.

Board will manage juvenile detention director

The new board will increase accountability and transparency of the juvenile detention center director and operations, Harris said.

"She could either be fired, have raises, any of that would be from the board," Harris said.

The steering committee chairman said he wants to see board applicants with experience in Tennessee Department of Child Services, law enforcement, law practices and building maintenance.

Applicants should be free of any conflict of interest to serve on a board running the juvenile detention center, Harris said.

"We're vetting very strictly," Harris said.

The five chosen board members will pick their own chairman. Three will accept appointment to an initial two-year term, and the other two will be on a one-year term. After the completion of the initial terms, board members will then accept appointment to serve four-year terms.

Two campaigning to replace retiring Judge Davenport

Tennessee law prohibits the pretrial incarceration of children unless they are being charged with a violent felony, a weapons offense, or a probation violation, according to the class-action lawsuit filed July 2017.

The lawsuit followed a federal court order May 2017 by Nashville Chief U.S. District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. for Rutherford County to stop illegally incarcerating children on misdemeanor charges, including for truancy and school fights.

Following the class-action lawsuit settlement, Davenport announced in January she would retire by the end of her eight-year term on Aug. 31 rather than seek reelection.

Two candidates are competing in the Aug. 4 election to replace Davenport: Republican Travis Lampley and Independent Andrae Crismon .

The winner of the Juvenile Court judge election will be able to focus on justice issues for children and leave the Juvenile Detention operations to the future board.

How to apply for juvenile board

Those interested in serving on the new Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Board can obtain applications at the mayor's office on the first floor of the Rutherford County Courthouse in the center of the Square in the historic downtown area of Murfreesboro. Applicants are expected to initially interview with the Rutherford County Commission's seven-member Steering, Legislative & Governmental Committee during a 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 meeting at the county courthouse. The 21-member commission may consider the committee recommendations for appointment by a 6 p.m. Aug. 11 meeting at the courthouse.

