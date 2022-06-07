Lumberjack, cornhole events planned for Hoedown this fall in northern Poconos

Plans for a lumberjack competition and cornhole tournament in Bingham Park this fall, were among the topics discussed by Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission, at a meeting held May 31.

The lumberjack and cornhole events are proposed by the Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP) to add to the festivities of their annual Hawley Harvest Hoedown. Elaine Herzog, who is on the board of the DHP as well as Parks & Rec's board and is a Borough council member, explained how the events will impact on the park and asked about the usage fees the DHP would be charged, for park maintenance.

Hawley Harvest Hoedown is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.

Most of the activities are held on Keystone and Church Streets which are closed off between Penn and Main Avenues. Hay rides, vendors, pumpkin decorating, children's games and a bluegrass concert at the Ritz are staples of this long-running tradition.

The cornhole tournament and lumberjack competition are meant to draw more people to visit Hawley, Herzog said. They would be run by third parties arranged by DHP.

The upper field (across from Borough Hall) would be utilized the first day (Saturday) for the cornhole event, and the dugout field would be used on both days for the lumberjack event. The bandstand would be used both days for support.

The cornhole tournament would run from approximately noon to 4 p.m., or could start earlier if there are enough registrations, Herzog said.

Pocono Cornhole in Stroudsburg has been secured to run the tournament on October. The club's Facebook page advertises the event in Hawley, October 1st. It states that there are over $2,500 in prizes. The fee is $50 per team; registration is taken online. Six games are guaranteed; bring your own partner and bags to toss, the Facebook notice states.

Details on what the lumberjack competition includes, are yet to be announced. Parks & Rec member Richard Briden asked how much park cleanup will be required. Parks & Rec member/Council member Michael Dougherty shared the same concern, noting that if it involved throwing logs, they would make a big dent in the ball field. Herzog said her impression was that it would be more about wood chopping and cutting with chain saws.

The park usage fees charged to DHP total $380. A damage deposit might also be needed, the board discussed.

Other Parks & Rec happenings

Park & Rec approved a request from Rev. Michelle Whitlock, pastor of Hawley United Methodist Church, to utilize Bingham Park this July for Wednesday morning children's activities, and for the mornings of August 16-20 for Vacation Bible School (VBS).

The normal park usage fee is $100 a day to reserve one ball field, and $40 a day to reserve the bandstand. This would have amounted to $700 but Parks & Rec discounted the total fee to $500. The pastor asked for some consideration on the fees. Herzog noted that Little League is charged $500 for the entire season. Parks & Rec member/Council member Joseph Faubel noted that a distinction here is that the church is not charging a fee to participants and the activities are open to the general public. Dougherty, who normally votes against a discount, agreed, adding that this compromise would be fair to both the church and the taxpayers.

In the event of inclement weather VBS would move to the church, the pastor said.

In addition, the farmers market is open in Hawley. Hawley Farmers Market is held in Bingham Park every Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., May through October.

Parks & Rec also debated fund-raising options for three pending, proposed projects: the expansion of the skatepark, needed repairs and maintenance to the historic bandstand, and for a temporary ice-skating rink for next winter. They are looking at making a way for donors to choose from these options to click on the borough website, or the merits of sending an appeal letter.

A "skate jam" has been proposed at the skatepark Saturday, June 25 hosted by Tafton Toys/ 507 Skate Shop, which opened in Paupack on Memorial Day Weekend, Parks & Rec member Frankie Paul announced.

Parks & Rec also agreed to issue a support letter to give to Paul, to use for solicitating funds for the skatepark. He is planning to apply for grants for expansion project.

Hawley Parks & Recreation meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.