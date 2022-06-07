Darien leaders hold meeting to discuss possibility of purchasing $100M Great Island

Darien town leaders are considering spending $100 million to buy the waterfront jewel known as Great Island.

Great Island is an estate that was created in the early 1900s by William Ziegler – a man who made his fortune in baking powder.

It's 60 acres with a number of buildings, including an equestrian center. The $100 million price tag is getting a lot of attention, but in 2016 it was listed for nearly double that amount.

"I would love to see trails and programs for my kids to come here. I would love to see weddings here…just being able to use the land," said Jennifer Leahy, Great Island listing agent with Douglas Elliman Realty.

First Selectman Monica McNally made a presentation about what the future of the island could look like if the town were to make the purchase.

The project would have four overlapping zones: recreational activities, the arts, ecology and the shore.

The property would be paid for by bonds private funding could help with operations.

The director of finance says Great Island would wind up costing the average homeowner around $645 a year. There will be a public hearing on the project Thursday.

Officials will vote on June 28.