Music, food and fellowship took center stage Saturday at the annual Simply Smyrna Celebration.

Downtown Smyrna transformed into a home-town festival featuring artisans and crafters, a variety of local food trucks and music on several stages set up along Front Street. Many local organizations set up booths where representatives interacted with the community.

Proceeds benefit Carpe Artista, a local nonprofit that promotes visual, theatrical and musical arts in Rutherford County. Visit carpeartista.com/ to learn more about opportunities, class and camps.

JUNE: Check out happenings in Rutherford and Cannon counties in June

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Carpe Artista's Simply Smyrna celebrates the arts in Rutherford County