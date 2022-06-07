Obituary: William Alvie Powell

William Alvie Powell, 90, passed on June 1, 2022, at Community Hospice in Ocala, FL. Alvie was born in Cullman, AL on September 23, 1931, to William R. Powell, Sr. and Rosa M. Powell, the first of nine children.

In 1954, they left Cullman and moved to Miami where Alvie started working on a farm where he grew a variety of fruits and vegetables. Having never married, after his father passed, he spent most of his time caring for his mother and worked at a cabinet shop where he retired. After the passing of his mother, he lived out his life with his sister, Shirley Duval and brother, William R. Powell, Jr. Alvie was very passionate of spending time with his family, whether it was going for car or buggie rides or just simply hanging out on the porch with a cup of 90 weight.



He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Edward Powell, Lily Woods, Jack Powell, Ruth Ellen Powell, Eula Tate, Mildred Higgins and Dorothy Hewett, as well as several nieces and nephews.



He is survived by his six brothers and sisters: Ruth Clayton, Odis Powell, William R. Powell, Jr., Donald Powell, Ronald Powell and Shirley Duval.



Services were held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Interlachen with Dan Woodworth officiating. Burial will be in Eidson Chapel Cemetery in Cullman, AL., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Powell family.