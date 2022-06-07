Obituary: Robert Frank Ellsworth

Mr. Robert Frank Ellsworth, 78, of Falkville, passed away on June 3, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born on April 14, 1944, to Leon and Constance Bunk Ellsworth.

He is survived by his wife: Eldie Ellsworth.

No services are planned at this time.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ellsworth family.