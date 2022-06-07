ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Robert Frank Ellsworth

By Cullman Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Mr. Robert Frank Ellsworth, 78, of Falkville, passed away on June 3, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born on April 14, 1944, to Leon and Constance Bunk Ellsworth.

He is survived by his wife: Eldie Ellsworth.

No services are planned at this time.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ellsworth family.

Obituary: Danny Ray Reeder

Graveside service for Danny Ray Reeder, 59, of Cullman will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Vinemont First Baptist Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Waddell officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reeder family. Mr. Reeder passed away June 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 13, 1962, to Bobby Rayburn and Billie Sue Smith Reeder. Danny played football, baseball and basketball all through school. He loved sports and loved his Vinemont Eagles. He loved to play golf. He was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and was a #1 fan of Alabama football. Roll Tide.  He was preceded in death by his parents: Bobby Reeder and Billie Reeder Moon. Survivors include his sister: Donna Reeder (Kerry) Chandler; two nieces: Heather (Keith) Graves and Hayden Chandler; nephew: Heath Chandler; three great-nephews: Hunter, Levi and Logan Graves; one great-niece: Natalie Howard; family and friends.
Obituary: Fae Nell Swafford

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Fae Nell Swafford, 82, of Cullman.   Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Swafford passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at CRMC.  She was born June 14, 1939, to Mose Benjamin and Savannah Adline Swafford.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Betty M. (Cram) Jess

Betty M. (Cram) Jess, 95, of Baileyton, AL, formerly of Clinton, Iowa passed away Thursday, June 9 at home surrounded by her family.  Mrs. Jess was born June 11, 1926, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Lily and Bruce Cram. She married Edward Jess on June 30, 1945 in Oakland, CA and remained married for 67 years before his passing in 2013. Since then, Mrs. Jess has been living with her daughter in Alabama. Mrs. Jess was a homemaker devoted to raising her family. She attended school in Clinton. She is survived by her three daughters: Betty Lou (Edward) Kopp, Englewood FL,  Penny (Terry) Shields, Ottawa IL and Rhonda (Steve) Eckstein, Baileyton, AL; two sons: Edward (Kathy) Jess, Clinton, IL and Marty (Connie) Jess, Lake Wildwood, IL; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter: Paula Jean Jess; grandson: Gregory Shields; sisters: Doris Seastrand, Dorothy Voorhees and Darlene Snedden and brothers: Bruce Cram, Richard Cram and Donnie Cram. Obituary provided by the Jess family. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jess family.
BAILEYTON, AL
Obituary: Ronnie Phillip Frese

Funeral service for Ronnie Phillip Frese, age 74, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Andrews Chapel in Danville, AL with burial in the adjoining cemetery and Rev. John McKoy officiating. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home on Saturday June 11, 2022.  Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Frese family. Mr. Frese passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born November 12, 1947 to the late Lois Johnson and Reinold Frese in Cullman, AL.He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Joan Hogan Frese.Ronnie was a loving husband and father. He was a long-time employee of the Cullman County Road Department and spent several years traveling the county, talking to everyone he met. A bright smile and a warm conversation accompanied him wherever he went. His heart was bigger than life itself.Survivors include his sons: Michael Frese of Honolulu, HI and Phillip (Sandra) Frese of Cullman, AL; two granddaughters: Leilani Frese and Taylor Joseph and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Bert Edward Rowan, Jr.

Funeral service for Bert Edward Rowan, Jr., 51, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cullman City Cemetery, and Rev. Sam Hollis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rowan family. Mr. Rowan passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born August 18, 1970. He was a loving son, father, husband and brother. Bert loved his family. He loved airplanes, boats, guns and trucks. He was the previous owner of Reid’s Auto Color & Equipment in Huntsville.  He was preceded in death by his father: Bert Edward Rowan, Sr. Survivors include his wife of 19 years: Karen Rowan; parents: Jewel and Burl Reid; mother and father-in-law: Rebecca (Eugene) Turner and David (Laura) Williamson; son: Bert Edward Rowan, III; daughter: Holli Rowan; brother: Jeff (Kathy) Collier; sister: Jaquata (Michael) Cox a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Lewis Eugene Clark

A memorial service is incomplete at this time for Lewis Eugene Clark, 82, of Cullman. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clark family. Mr. Clark passed away Monday, June 6, 2022.  He was born June 1, 1940, to Lewis and Pauline White Clark. Mr. Clark served his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by his companion: Janice Murphy; son: Greg (Sherry) Clark of Hilton Head, SC; daughters: Pauline Goodwin of Apex, NC, and Michele Saunders of Apex, NC; several grandchildren; one great-grandchild; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Benny Ray Carlisle

Benny Ray Carlisle, age 79, of Hanceville passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born in Jefferson County on May 11, 1943. He worked and retired from ACIPCO in Birmingham for 34 years. He loved his dog Lucky and enjoyed watching westerns and Alabama Football on TV. Benny married his wonderful wife on December 27, 1983 and raised a loving family. He served God with all his heart and loved his family and Christ loved us. Benny was preceded in death by his parents: Oscar and Flora Carlisle; his son: Danny Sweatmon; sister: Merlern...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Obituary: Roger Dale Wilson

Roger Dale Wilson, 71, of Double Springs, passed away June 6, 2022 at his residence. Roger was born on October 16, 1950, to Lee Vernon Wilson and Clezelle Canups. A gathering of family and close friends will be Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 210 County Road 3042 Double Springs, Alabama.   Roger is survived by his daughters: Beverly Farley and Jarita Colburn (Roman); son: Chris Wilson; grandsons: Dustin Farley-Nelms, Joshua Farley, Cain Farley and Brodie Privett; nephews: Kenny Waid and family, Greg Wilson and family and best friend: Mark Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lee and Clezelle Wilson; brother: Wendell Wilson and sister: Hilda Jeanette Wakefield. Roger was a hard worker and was not happy if he wasn’t working or if everybody else wasn’t working. He was a perfectionist and very stubborn. He did not show love, but had a heart of gold.  
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
Obituary: Richard Ernest Hunt

Richard Ernest Hunt, age 59, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. Richard was born August 30, 1962, in Birmingham, AL to Barbara Hunt and Ernest Hunt. Richard is survived by his wife: Georgia Buckelew Hunt; his daughter: Zena (Caleb) Strickland; his sons: James Buckelew and Justin Hunt; his brother: Jack (Pam) Hunt; his sister: Tami Hunt and his grandchildren: Emorie Thompson, Linley Cupp and Ryder Cupp. Richard was preceded in death by his father: Ernest Hunt and his mother: Barbara Hunt.
VINEMONT, AL
Obituary: Kathy Dale Berry

Kathy Dale Berry, 68, of Double Springs, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Lakeland Community Hospital. Kathy was born on August 29, 1953 in Haleyville, Alabama. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs. Burial will follow at Double Springs Memorial Gardens. Brother Mickey Milligan will officiate. Kathy is survived by her husband: Lee James “Joe” Berry; daughters: Felicia Hood (Brent), Shelby Hixen (Tim) and Kristina Berry (Anthony Beasley); grandchildren: Kayla Hood (Chris), Liz Denard, Logan Blake (Nicole), Justin Berry (Beth), Mason Shadix (Melessa), Josie Handing (Nick) and Johnnie Benefield and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnnie and Lula Chambers; daughter: Relena Pearson and brother: William Chambers.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
Obituary: William Alvie Powell

William Alvie Powell, 90, passed on June 1, 2022, at Community Hospice in Ocala, FL. Alvie was born in Cullman, AL on September 23, 1931, to William R. Powell, Sr. and Rosa M. Powell, the first of nine children. In 1954, they left Cullman and moved to Miami where Alvie started working on a farm where he grew a variety of fruits and vegetables. Having never married, after his father passed, he spent most of his time caring for his mother and worked at a cabinet shop where he retired. After the passing of his mother, he lived out his life...
CULLMAN, AL
Scholarship created at Wallace State to honor Randolph Ryan

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Almost 25 years after his death, a longtime educator and coach from Morgan County is still being honored by those who knew and respected him. An anonymous donor recently established a memorial scholarship at Wallace State Community College in honor of Randolph Ryan.  Many in the Morgan County area will recognize the name from the gym at Brewer High School. The Randolph Ryan Gymnasium was dedicated in 1972, seven years after Ryan retired and honors his more than 45 years as an educator and coach.  The Randolph Ryan Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Wallace State further honors his memory and...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Obituary: Donnie R. Wright “Uncle Popeye”

Donnie R. Wright “Uncle Popeye” passed away on June 2, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12, 1947. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and brother-in-law. He especially had a big heart for all his grandchildren. He was the type of person to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.   He is preceded in death by his big mama (grandmother), big daddy (grandfather), mother, father and sister-in-law (Esta) He is survived by his wife: Nettie Wright; children: Louie Wright, Rosie (Allen) Wright and Tasha Bell; grandchildren: Bentley, Kenzie, David, Laila, Delyla and Zachary; his niece: Michelle Brown (Kayden, Kinslee and Everleigh) and brothers-in-law: Whitney (Teresa) Orgeron and Julian Orgeron.  A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel.
HANCEVILLE, AL
Obituary: Darrell Dean Lovell

Funeral service for Darrell Dean Lovell, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, with burial at Holly Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mr. Lovell passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born January 3, 1940, in Cullman, Alabama to Archie and Mary Lela Lovell.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: LeeAnn Hagood; four sisters and three brothers.Survivors include his wife: Candace Mae Lovell; daughters: Cindy (Terry) Carroll and Kathy (Eddie) Beck; sons: Jeff (Jobie) Hubble and Grey (Libby) Hubble; sister: Kathleen Mitchell; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Patricia (Patty) Pace Richard

Patricia (Patty) Pace Richard passed away on May 29, after a long battle with ovarian cancer, at age 81, surrounded by her loving children and oldest granddaughter at her home in Crane Hill, AL overlooking her favorite view of Smith Lake.  She was preceded in death by her parents: Mary Richards Pace and William H Pace; stepfather: Lawrence S Morgan and half-sister: Laura Morgan. Survived by sister: Mary Jo Boswell of NC and half-sister: Kathy Morgan Sullivan of AR She was married to James Richard (divorced, deceased) of Birmingham, AL for 25 years. She was the loving mother of Sherry Chamblee (Robby), Mark Richard...
CRANE HILL, AL
Obituary: James R. Smith

Funeral service for James R. Smith, age 86, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Josh Sellers officiating and burial at Riverside Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mr. Smith passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 30, 1935 in Morgan, AL to Odus and Nora Smith.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Ravenell Hayes; brother: Nathan Smith and sister: Imogene Bailey.Survivors include his wife: Tessa Smith; daughter: Teressa (Roy) Quick; daughter: Kellie Emerson; son: James Alan (Tracey) Smith; stepdaughter: Danielle (Roy) Poe; stepson: James (Kathy) Coker; grandchildren: Amber (Justin) Heaton, Zane Emerson, Zeb Emerson, Zackery Emerson, Slay Smith and Noah (Makenzie) Smith; step-grandchildren: Alexa (Patrick) Kelly and Haylee (Nathan Waddell) Dauphin and great-grandchildren: Caleb Heaton, Natalie Heaton and Caseton Smith.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Elizabeth Irene Lane

Elizabeth Irene Lane, age 42, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her residence. Elizabeth was born on August 3, 1979, in Haleyville, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Macedonia Church Cemetery. Brother Gary Wakefield will officiate. Elizabeth is survived by her companion: Christopher Eugene Poore; son: Jacob Kent (Breanna) Frost; daughters: Katie Lee Jones (Jeremy Story) and Casey Lashae Lane (Matthew Rode); father: Robert Edwards; brother: Joseph Wayne (Mary) Flake; sister: Celia Dianne (David) Jermea; granddaughter: Amelia Marie Frost; grandmother: Elsie Edwards; niece: Dianne Lane; nephews: Shawn Lane, Justin Wright and Zachary Lane and a host of aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother: Clara Lou Hood; stepfather: Alfred Wayne Flake; grandparents: Talford Adell and Lucy Nolene Jones and grandfather: Buddy Edwards.
HALEYVILLE, AL
Obituary: Frankie Dale Cruce

A graveside service for Frankie Dale Cruce of Cullman, Alabama will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Good Hope Cemetery. Reverend Oney Cooper will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mr. Cruce was born on August 18, 1961, to Garrell and Melba (Tubbs) Cruce. He died at the age of 60 on June 3, 2022. Mr. Cruce was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved God with all of his heart. Mr. Cruce was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by many. Survivors include his wife: Dana Cruce; children: Jason (Amy) Quick, Sheria (Shane) Hood, Tristan Cruce, Weston (Brandy) Cruce and Felisha (John) Watson; grandchildren: Brayden, Braxton, Keilyee, Kaydence, Chase, Calab, Caden, Colton, Christopher, Kordel, Karissa, Kinlee and E.J.; great-grandchildren: Jaxon W., Micha, Trace and Jaxon C.; brother: Randy Cruce and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cruce was preceded in death by his great-nephew: Connor Harkness.
CULLMAN, AL
Jay Barker, former Alabama QB and husband to Sara Evans, receives conviction following domestic incident

Jay Barker, the former Alabama quarterback, was convicted on Thursday of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is a misdemeanor. The news came from according to Kris Mumford, public information officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department, via AL.com. Barker is on probation for reckless endangerment in Tennessee after he was charged with a felony in a January incident involving his estranged wife, country singer Sara Evans. After that incident, Barker was charged with felony aggravated felony assault with a weapon.
ALABAMA STATE
