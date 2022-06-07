Obituary: Robert Frank Ellsworth

A graveside service for Frankie Dale Cruce of Cullman, Alabama will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Good Hope Cemetery. Reverend Oney Cooper will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Hanceville Funeral Home.
Mr. Cruce was born on August 18, 1961, to Garrell and Melba (Tubbs) Cruce. He died at the age of 60 on June 3, 2022. Mr. Cruce was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved God with all of his heart. Mr. Cruce was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include his wife: Dana Cruce; children: Jason (Amy) Quick, Sheria (Shane) Hood, Tristan Cruce, Weston (Brandy) Cruce and Felisha (John) Watson; grandchildren: Brayden, Braxton, Keilyee, Kaydence, Chase, Calab, Caden, Colton, Christopher, Kordel, Karissa, Kinlee and E.J.; great-grandchildren: Jaxon W., Micha, Trace and Jaxon C.; brother: Randy Cruce and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cruce was preceded in death by his great-nephew: Connor Harkness.
Comments / 0