On March 7, 2020, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili gave birth to a classic that will live eternally, despite being assigned a gender. When fans think of the greatest fights in MMA history, some fights that come to mind are those sewn with brawn and blood, scraps like Jones vs. Gustafsson, McGregor vs. Diaz II, Lawler vs. MacDonald II, etc. Very rarely do you hear the names of women voiced into the discussion.

