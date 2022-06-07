Goularte pleads not guilty, appears virtually

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – The man accused of molesting a family member of UFC Fighter Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty today.

Harry Goularte appeared before a judge virtually from his home, pleading not guilty to the felony charges of child molestation against him. Lisa Chavez is the alleged victim’s aunt and attended the plea hearing Monday afternoon.

Lisa Chavez, the alleged victim’s aunt said, “From what I know he’s guilty and no four-year-old says the things that that four year old said without somebody being guilty.”

Court documents say the 43-year-old molested a child multiple times at a daycare his mother owns.The child is related to former UFC fighter, Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to gun down Goularte during an 11 mile high speed chase through San Jose. Goularte’s attorney, Steve Defilippis says it’s the reason his client wasn’t in the courtroom Monday, “You can’t get shot at virtually.”

Several supporters of Velasquez attended the plea hearing and then stood outside the courtroom with signs. Defilippis says his client is looking forward to the opportunity to prove his innocence, “You start wondering why people would be following this particular case as opposed to the hundreds of hundreds of other similar types of cases that are at the courthouse every day.”

Chavez says it should be obvious that the attention is coming from the celebrity status of the alleged victim’s relative. She believes Goularte will be found guilty, despite the attempted murder charges against Velasquez.

Lisa Chavez, the alleged victim’s aunt says, “It doesn’t change what happened after. What he did is what he did, nothing after the event happened. The victim is still a victim and I don’t have any sympathy for him being shot at.”

Goularte’s next court date is scheduled for September 20. The judge has ordered that he stay 300 yards away from the minor he’s accused of molesting. Velasquez is scheduled to appear in court Friday. He’s currently being held in Santa Clara County Jail without bail.

