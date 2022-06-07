ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Annapurna set for fete; Erie Ale Works hosts benefits; summer hours, festivals fill Erie's plates

By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

Annapurna Kitchen , 1315 Parade St., is sponsoring the celebration of Ubhauli Sakela on Saturday, from 12:30 to 5:35 p.m., at 571 State St. The event is sponsored by the Bhutanese Kirat Rai Organization of America. According to bossnepal.com , the holiday marks the ancient practice by the Kirat of moving up neighboring hills during the summer to avoid heat and malaria. It is celebrated with a dance in which participants, dressed in traditional garb, perform in a large circle.

The party Saturday marks the return of the celebration in Erie, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit bit.ly/Annapurnakitchen .

Asian eats: Indian, Nepali flavors bloom in Erie restaurants run by immigrant entrepreneurs

Erie Ale Works

Almost every Thursday, Erie Ale Works , 416 W. 12th St., hosts a benefit for a cause in its Benevolent Beers series. A portion of sales from 5 to 8 p.m. on those nights go to the charity of EAW's choice. This Thursday, that's Because You Care and on June 16, it's Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park. To be clear, these shindigs take place at the brewery on West 12th Street, where everybody knows it's Bring Your Own Chair day. Hungry? Bring Your Own Dinner Money for the food trucks on site. Find more information at bit.ly/Eriealeworks .

News in an Insta: Go Erie Instagram: See our latest stories here

The Skunk & Goat Tavern

The Skunk & Goat Tavern, 17 W Main St., North East,is reopening on Mondaysuntil at least Labor Day, according to a statement by Red Letter Hospitality. Its current hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local Eat & Pour

Local Eat & Pour , 1201 State St., will be hosting weekly brunches starting Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call for reservations at 814-651-0905. It is also open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to close (time at management's discretion.) For more information, visit facebook.com/LocalErieRestaurant/

Beechwood Inn's Hardwood Grille

Beechwood Inn's Hardwood Grille , 4102 West Lake Road, announced new hours on its Facebook page. It will be open Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Beechwood will have new specials as well, such as Fiesta Balls, Southwest Shrimp Salad, and a Grilled Shrimp Wrap.

14th Fest

If you're in the mood for a block party in the middle of next week, you need look no further than 127 E. 14th St., where Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and Erie Downtown Partnership will be celebrating the opening of EMTA's new facility with 14th Fest. For the party, 14th street between French and Holland streets will be closed that day.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday and has no admission fee, includes activities, food vendors and live music from The Groove and the Cee Brown Experience. For more information, visit facebook.com/erieemta .

Food vendors will include Cafe 7-10 , The Brewerie At Union Station , Sticks & Bricks Wood Fired Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Happy Camper Snack Shack , The Que Abides Pit Stop , Erie Ale Works, Lavery Brewing Co. and Kona Ice of Erie .

Calamari's Squid Row

Get out: From rooftop to pondside to wrap-around porches, your guide to outdoor dining options around Erie

Calamari’s Squid Row , 1317 State St., and IP Services, a cybersecurity firm on Edinboro Road, announced a joint fundraiser on Facebook. It takes place Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m., benefiting the Mental Health Association of Northwest Pennsylvania. Ten percent of sales will be donated to the cause, with chances to win drawings all day, such as a discounted trip to Germany, a kayak and local Erie merchandise. For more information, visit facebook.com/CalamarisSquidRow

Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion

Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion , 1023 State St., has new summer hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays closed. A late-night take-out window is open only on Fridays and Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Find more information at bit.ly/3ceM948 .

Cloud 9

Cloud 9 Wine Bar , 25 E. 10th St., is offering four-beer flights of Southern Tier Brewing Co. craft brews for the summer, according to facebook.com/cloud9erie .

More from Jennie

Do you love reading about food and cooking with Jennie? Her new free-for-all newsletter Erielicious is about to get into Erie's kitchens and send fresh, delicious fare straight to your inbox Wednesdays at 11 a.m., starting soon. Sign up now at profile.goerie.com/newsletters/erielicious/ .

If you have regional restaurant news or questions, please send an email to jgeisler@timesnews.com , or call 814-870-1885.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Annapurna set for fete; Erie Ale Works hosts benefits; summer hours, festivals fill Erie's plates

