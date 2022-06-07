ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short supply: Erie-area mother searches, networks to find enough baby formula

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

Shannon Scully struck the motherlode last week during her nearly constant search for baby formula.

On a whim, the Summit Township woman pulled into a CVS Pharmacy in Erie to see if it had formula in stock. Recent visits to local grocery stores had been unsuccessful.

"Before I went to CVS, I was having trouble finding any cans of formula that are gentle on a baby's stomach," said Scully, the mother of 2-month-old Carmac. "Thankfully, CVS had some and I bought the limit of four cans."

A nationwide shortage of baby formula, which began in November, worsened this spring when Abbott Nutrition recalled its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas after four infants fell ill and two infants died, leading to concerns about bacterial contamination in its Michigan facility.

Though many types of formula are in short supply, it is especially difficult for parents to find specialty formulas for babies with allergies or dietary needs. Store shelves are often empty or only have a limited supply.

'Situation is beyond dire'

"From my perspective, the situation is beyond dire. It's critical," said Lisa Scully, who works with new parents as nutrition education coordinator for the Erie County Women, Infants & Children Program. "We have families calling their out-of-town relatives, asking them to look for formula, We have moms going to 10, 11 stores to find a certain formula."

Micalyn Baney, D.O., a physician with LECOM Health's Waterford Family Practice, was receiving calls from concerned parents at an increasing rate last week.

They asked if her office had samples, and if they can substitute other types of milk for formula. She tells them the office hasn't received samples in about a year and that parents need to be careful when changing their baby's formula.

"If they want to switch their child to toddler formula, they need to realize it doesn't have as many nutrients as infant formula does," Baney said. "If they do switch, they might need to supplement with vitamins."

Baney also discourages parents from switching from formula to cow's milk or goat's milk. Baby formula is often based on cow's milk but is supplemented with nutrients that infants need, Baney said.

"We don't recommend cow's milk until the baby is one year old and then it needs to be whole milk," Baney said. "Some parents ask about goat's milk but that is definitely not recommended because babies can become iron-deficient or anemic."

Shannon Scully — who is related to Lisa Scully — is one of those mothers who is networking with friends and family to find formula.

Her sister-in-law, who lives in Texas, was recently able to find Cormac's formula at a Costco and have it shipped to Shannon Scully's home at no extra charge.

"I also have a friend in Ohio who needs formula," Shannon Scully said. "I'm searching around here for that."

Worth a road trip?

With gas prices near $5 a gallon in the region, networking makes more financial sense than traveling around, searching for formula.

Though it is legal to bring formula back from Canada, where the shortage isn't as severe, the cost of the trip and the limited amount of formula a person is permitted to bring back (up to $200 worth) likely will discourage northwestern Pennsylvania parents.

"We're not hearing about parents driving to Canada for formula," Lisa Scully said. "We do hear about them driving over to Ohio and to New York state."

The Erie County WIC Program serves about 70% of children who use formula, Lisa Scully said. To qualify, the family must be within 185% of federal poverty guidelines.

These lower-income families are bearing the brunt of this formula shortage.

"They don't have as many resources to deal with this," Lisa Scully said. "If you have the cash, you can shop online and pay for the formula you need. WIC provides the benefits for formula but not the formula itself. Families have to shop at places that accept WIC."

Hopeful for increased production soon

Though Lisa Scully and Baney said they don't expect the shortage to end soon, there are hopeful signs for long-term supplies.

Abbott has reached a deal with the Food & Drug Administration to reopen its Michigan facility, though they haven't agreed on a timeline. Abbott officials said the plant is expected to reopen later in June, while the FDA has indicated it will take "several weeks" and only if Abbott meets certain requirements.

President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to enable other formula manufacturers to produce more product, and announced more formula will be shipped to the United States from Europe.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that a new formula plant in Reading has started production. It's the first such plant to open in the U.S. in 15 years.

ByHeart has been producing formula for about a month but currently has enough product only to sell online to its existing customers.

Until the shortage is resolved, Shannon Scully will continue searching for forumula and networking with friends and family to make sure Cormac is well fed.

"If a store has formula, I'm going to get it," she said. "If I'm at a store for any reason, I'm taking a look at the formula aisle."

USA TODAY contributed to this article.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Short supply: Erie-area mother searches, networks to find enough baby formula

