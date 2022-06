NEW FAIRFIELD — Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that illegally passed a school bus on Route 37 last week. The incident happened around 3:10 p.m. June 2, when the SUV with New York plates ignored the red flashing lights of the bus, which had stopped to drop off children, and illegally passed on the left and continued south.

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO