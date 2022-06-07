Obituary: Donnie R. Wright “Uncle Popeye”

Donnie R. Wright “Uncle Popeye” passed away on June 2, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12, 1947. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and brother-in-law. He especially had a big heart for all his grandchildren. He was the type of person to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his big mama (grandmother), big daddy (grandfather), mother, father and sister-in-law (Esta)

He is survived by his wife: Nettie Wright; children: Louie Wright, Rosie (Allen) Wright and Tasha Bell; grandchildren: Bentley, Kenzie, David, Laila, Delyla and Zachary; his niece: Michelle Brown (Kayden, Kinslee and Everleigh) and brothers-in-law: Whitney (Teresa) Orgeron and Julian Orgeron.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel.