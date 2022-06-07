ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A creepy, classic silent film pairs with a monstrous, new pipe organ at Eerie Horror Fest

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

The Eerie Horror Fest is teaming a 100-year-old silent horror movie with the Erie Philharmonic's new Wurlitzer pipe organ to set the mood for the opening night of the four-day event at the Warner Theatre on Oct. 5.

The 1922 silent film classic "Nosferatu" will be shown at Erie's original showplace of major film releases as a one-night-only screening. The live solo pipe organ performance will be one of the first for the newly installed Wurlitzer, which features more than 1,500 pipes next to the main stage at the Warner, 811 State St.

Steve Weiser, executive director of the Philharmonic, said the organ soloist for the event will be secured soon. The organ accompaniment features German composer Hans Erdmann's iconic score performed with drama and improvisation. The Wurlitzer theater organ was designed to accompany silent movies.

Entertainment roundup: Music fills the air around Erie as free outdoor concert season starts

"Nosferatu" starred actor Max Schreck as Count Orlok, a vampire who preys on the wife of his estate agent and brings the plague to the town of Wisbourg, Germany, according to IMDB.com.

Information on times, ticket sales and the event lineup of films and guests are not available yet as festival organizers are still working on details. John C. Lyons is one of the organizers and also the director of programming for the Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, which is putting on Eerie Horror Fest.

Films " Aliens ," " An American Werewolf in London " and " Unearth ," along with their respective stars, Michael Biehn, David Naughton and Marc Blucas, were part of the 2021 festival.

Last year: 'Aliens' actor Michael Biehn revisits iconic film at Eerie Horror Fest

Along with the opening-night screening, the 15th annual Eerie Horror Fest will include four days of film and video game experiences, selected short and feature length films shown on two screens, special screening events, selected pitch competition finalists presenting to industry professionals, game demonstrations, celebrity meet-and-greets, cast and crew Q&As, panel discussions, vendors, parties and more.

Visit eeriehorrorfest.com for festival information and details on entry dates for the pitch competition.

Note: The Warner's Wurlitzer theater organ will debut June 26 in a 3 p.m. show by the Erie Philharmonic at the Warner, 811 State St. The Philharmonic's season finale will include more than 200 musicians on stage performing the Mahler Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," as the featured musical piece. The Philharmonic chorus and renowned vocal soloists Felicia Moore and Daryl Freedman are also part of the matinee performance. Ticket prices range from $12 to $56. Tickets can be purchased at eriephil.org .

Theater improvements: Warner renovations create better space for performers resulting in better shows for audiences

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: A creepy, classic silent film pairs with a monstrous, new pipe organ at Eerie Horror Fest

