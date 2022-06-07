Obituary: Kathy Dale Berry

Kathy Dale Berry, 68, of Double Springs, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Lakeland Community Hospital.

Kathy was born on August 29, 1953 in Haleyville, Alabama.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs. Burial will follow at Double Springs Memorial Gardens. Brother Mickey Milligan will officiate.

Kathy is survived by her husband: Lee James “Joe” Berry; daughters: Felicia Hood (Brent), Shelby Hixen (Tim) and Kristina Berry (Anthony Beasley); grandchildren: Kayla Hood (Chris), Liz Denard, Logan Blake (Nicole), Justin Berry (Beth), Mason Shadix (Melessa), Josie Handing (Nick) and Johnnie Benefield and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnnie and Lula Chambers; daughter: Relena Pearson and brother: William Chambers.