ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Concerns grow over LGBTQ+ reading materials for children at Abilene Public Library

By Abby Green
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK8S0_0g2Zm5nP00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene residents and parents had their chance Monday to voice concerns over reading materials offered at the Abilene Public Library.

Among the books brought to the spotlight were This Day in June and the Bride was a Boy – along with several other reads of a common theme: LGBTQ+ subject matters.

HSU hosts first financial literacy camp for high school students

“We’re not trying to change the world, but we feel like we’re responsible for what goes into our children and grandchildren’s minds,” said Abilene resident, Joan Batson.

Batson told KTAB/KRBC she’s concerned for the young minds in the community who might wander to the Abilene Public Library and find literature which may not be age-appropriate.

“As a grandparent I have a responsibility,” Batson said. “If I take my grandchildren to the library, I’m responsible for what books they check out.”

Batson said her 13-year-old granddaughter, Remie, frequently takes trips to the library.

“I have picked up a few things and looked at the cover and been like, ‘oh, this is not something anyone should just pick up, who has no idea what’s going on or something,'” Batson explained.

Hawley High School CTE students capture memories of Mesquite Heat Fire

She was confused by what she found and wanted to express her concern to Abilene City Council. While Remie presented perspective from the younger generation, other local adults had similar feelings.

“There’s just such a push of radicals to sexualize everything in our public schools and our public arena,” resident Alice Brown said.

Just like Batson and several others, Brown addressed the topic at the meeting. City Council and the Abilene Public Library heard their complaints and Julee Hatton, Director of Library Services for the City of Abilene, said they are directing concerned townspeople towards possible change.

“We have a procedure in place at the library when people in the community have questions or want us to formally reconsider owning a library book or library material,” Hatton advised.

“Winnie”: a new sculpture installed in the storybook garden just before the 10th “CALF”

The library said it will provide a form on its website , available to the public, for staff to evaluate.

The procedure for re-considering library materials at the Abilene Public Library will be addressed at the next Abilene City Council meeting. That meeting will be held Thursday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m., in the Meeting Room of the South Branch Library.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Children’s Art and Literacy Festival gears up to celebrate 10th anniversary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Preparation for this year’s Children’s Art and Literacy Festival (CALF) is officially underway.   “We hope that people will come down and plan their events where they’re in and out and I think everybody will really enjoy it,” said Abilene Cultural Affairs Council’s Executive Director, Lynn Barnett.  This year they’re celebrating their […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
City
Winnie, TX
Abilene, TX
Society
brownwoodnews.com

Corinne T. Smith Animal Center at ‘code red’ status

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday night:. The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center is at “CODE RED” status. We are overcapacity with all available kennels full and crates being utilized (which is not ideal situations for the dogs). Our capacity is still lingering around the worst it’s ever been.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HSU hosts first financial literacy camp for high school students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When most students hear about investments, real estate, or the stock market, their eyes usually glaze over in sheer disinterest or boredom. But one university in Abilene believes financial literacy is more important now than ever. Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) hosted a Finance and Investment Camp Monday to help high school juniors […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Coggin transforms from intermediate back to elementary school

With the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year Coggin Elementary School (formerly Coggin Intermediate), will see many new changes. The campus will now house PK-6th grade students, and along with the new grade levels, a new campus Principal and Assistant Principal will be among the leadership there. Brownwood ISD has welcomed Mrs. Kali McLaughlin as the new Principal of the school.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Common Grounds announces June 13 opening date

The Common Grounds Coffeehouse Facebook page on Wednesday announced the official opening date at its new location at 809 Main Street in Brownwood, site of the former Brownwood Central Fire Station. Monday, June 13 marks the first day of business, and initial hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Racism#Ktab#Bride#Hsu#Hawley High School Cte#Mesquite Heat Fire#Abilene City Council
BigCountryHomepage

Schedule of events: 2022 Children’s Arts & Literacy Festival

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The 10th Annual Children’s Arts & Literacy Festival (CALF) gets underway Thursday. Presented by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, CALF is celebrating its National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) Summer Illustrator, Sophie Blackall. Between Thursday and Sunday, Downtown Abilene and its surrounding neighborhoods will be filled with family fun. SCHEDULE […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
brownwoodnews.com

Ground broken at Home2 Suites location in Brownwood

Construction is underway on the new Home2 Suites hotel located behind Studebaker’s on East Commerce. On April 26, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the Chapter 380 agreement with Brownwood Hotel Partners, LP to extend the project commencement date by six months. The economic development/Chapter 380...
BigCountryHomepage

Chick-fil-A opens ‘limited’ downtown Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chick-fil-A has opened a ‘limited’ location in downtown Abilene. The new location is in the First Financial Bank, West Building, on the 2nd Floor. Hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. only, and the menu will be limited. This is Abilene’s 5th Chick-fil-a location. There are two main […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Ice Company meets demand during record-breaking heat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As record-breaking heat continues to affect those in the Big Country, the only ice company in Abilene is delivering almost every day to keep up with the demand, but not delivering as much to its regular consumers.  Delivery drivers for Abilene Ice Company made their rounds earlier in the day Wednesday, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy