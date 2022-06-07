Obituary: Richard Ernest Hunt

Richard Ernest Hunt, age 59, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. Richard was born August 30, 1962, in Birmingham, AL to Barbara Hunt and Ernest Hunt.

Richard is survived by his wife: Georgia Buckelew Hunt; his daughter: Zena (Caleb) Strickland; his sons: James Buckelew and Justin Hunt; his brother: Jack (Pam) Hunt; his sister: Tami Hunt and his grandchildren: Emorie Thompson, Linley Cupp and Ryder Cupp.

Richard was preceded in death by his father: Ernest Hunt and his mother: Barbara Hunt.