Obituary: Richard Ernest Hunt

John Hewitt Schuler, 78, of Cullman entered into rest on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 24, 1943, in Coral Gables, Florida.
He is survived by daughters: Angela Adcock and Sharon (Larry) Rowlette; sons: John Schuler, Jr. and David (Jennifer) Schuler; brothers: Alan E. (Sue) Schuler and James Schuler; sister: Paula (Phil) Walter; grandchildren: Katie, Sarah, Mary, Aiden, Andrew, William, Mary Katherine, Isaac, Benny, Brody and Macy and great-grandchildren: Sarah, Gabriel, Cicily, Rory, Grace, Mercy, Everly, Sydney, Novaly, Ruby and Jackie D.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul Hewitt Schuler and Anna Antoinette Falardeau Schuler; wife: Mary Glenn Reid Schuler; siblings: Warren Schuler and Paula Schuler and his granddaughter: Madeline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church beginning at 6:30 p.m. A rosary will be said at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Comments / 0