Starkville, MS

Mississippi State baseball: Ranking the Bulldogs’ top 10 2022 MLB Draft prospects

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE – Chris Lemonis has spoken previously about one of the biggest struggles of coaching Mississippi State baseball.

A program continuously competing at an elite level is a program regularly collecting elite talent. That means a healthy portion will draw attention from the MLB Draft, leaving Lemonis with frequent roster turnover.

This offseason will be no different even after an underwhelming season. MSU has a plethora of talent either on the roster or among its signees catching eyes of professional scouts.

We ranked the top 10 prospects from Mississippi State. Select players listed could elect to return to Starkville.

1. Logan Tanner, catcher

Many around Mississippi State, including Logan Tanner, expected the catcher to make a big jump offensively. However, most of his numbers stayed the same and his power numbers dipped.

That didn’t change his draft stock. Tanner is still a likely first round selection, largely due to his defense. Drafting catchers is similar to taking an offensive lineman. If you take the right one – which Tanner could be considering his All-SEC defensive selection – you could be set at the position for a decade.

2. Jett Williams, shortstop

Getting Rockwall-Heath High School’s Jett Williams to Starkville will be a struggle, though fellow signee Dakota Jordan has hinted at it on social media. Williams is a first round talent listed as the No. 26 prospect by MLB.com , three spots above Tanner.

3. Landon Sims, pitcher

A torn ulnar collateral ligament derailed Landon Sims’ final season at MSU and hit his draft stock a bit. Sims could fall into the second round, though Tommy John surgery doesn’t carry the concerns it once did.

The surgery has almost become a norm for pitchers at some point in their careers, and many have returned in better form. To some teams, Sims having the surgery could just be a checkpoint the organization doesn’t have to worry about once his recovery is complete.

4. Bradley Loftin, pitcher

A left-handed pitcher out of high school throwing in the mid-90s with two decent secondary pitches will always catch MLB attention. Loftin, like Williams, could be tough to get to campus because of a strong signing offer drawing him to the pros.

5. Colby Holcombe, pitcher

Colby Holcombe is an MSU signee out of Northeast Mississippi Community College. MLB.com rates him as the No. 132 prospect, which puts him around the fifth round. The right-hander has an effective fastball completed by an electric slider.

6. Brad Cumbest, outfielder

Brad Cumbest switched to baseball full-time and elevated his draft stock. He showed an ability to hit off-speed pitch while continuing solid contact against fastballs. Playing left field but occasionally moving to center, Cumbest showed good range and elevated his defensive appeal.

7. Dakota Jordan, outfielder

Dakota Jordan could be a signee MSU gets to campus. Jordan could be selected near the fifth round, perhaps enticing him to come to Mississippi State, compete in the SEC and boost his stock once he turns 21 or completes his junior season.

8. Kamren James, utility

Kamren James showed plenty of his potential at Mississippi State, but often struggled to flaunt it consistently. He hit .303 this season but left some to be desired in terms of power with nine home runs. However, many MLB teams believe they could tap into that potential and get a steal in the later rounds.

9. Preston Johnson, pitcher

Various reports have given various landing rounds for Preston Johnson, ranging from the first 10 rounds to the last couple.

Johnson became a starter for Mississippi State in 2022 and was reliable though at times inconsistent. He had a tendency to allow home runs (18) which wasn’t an issue unless he was also walking hitters. From his build to his approach, Johnson has many qualities similar to White Sox pitcher and former Ole Miss Rebel Lance Lynn.

10. Jackson Fristoe, pitcher

Jackson Fristoe was inconsistent out of the bullpen this season. However, various analytics suggest Fristoe still maintains one of the top fastballs in college baseball which creates some MLB stir.

Honorable mentions

RJ Yeager , infielder

Luke Hancock, first baseman/catcher

Kellum Clark, outfielder

KC Hunt, pitcher

Brandon Smith, pitcher

Parker Stinnett, pitcher

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State baseball: Ranking the Bulldogs’ top 10 2022 MLB Draft prospects

Comments / 0

