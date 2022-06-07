ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi voters go to polls today for U.S. Congressional primaries. What to know

By Staff Report
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Mississippians go to the polls Tuesday in party primary elections to elect candidates to represent their parties in the state’s four U.S. Congressional districts that will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballots.

“In Mississippi, primary elections are conducted by political parties,” said Michael Watson , Mississippi Secretary of State in a press statement. “However, our office will have observers in precincts across the state.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.Tuesday, and Watson said any voter in line at 7 p.m. is still allowed to cast a ballot.

“Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the proper authorities," Watson said.

Watson also shared the following primary and general election day reminders:

  • Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All Primary and General Election mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 7 and received by County Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 7 in order to count.
  • Polling Place Location: Use the Polling Place Locator on the Y'all Vote website to determine your voting precinct and review a sample ballot at the Mississippi Secretary of State's office .

Click here to locate your polling place .

Below is a list of candidates who are on the Tuesday primary ballot, as noted by the Mississippi Secretary of State's office. They are listed by district and party affiliation.

One Libertarian candidate is running in District 4. Alden Johnson of Hattiesburg will be on the November ballot for District 4 voters. No primary is required since he is running unopposed in his party.

Mississippi has four congressional districts. Each member of the U.S. House of Representatives serves two-year terms.

District lines were redrawn earlier this year following the population shift noted in the 2020 U.S. Census, so some areas may see a change in representation.

Click here to see sample ballot for Democratic primary.

Click here to see sample ballot for Republican primary.

District 1 Democrat

  • Hunter Avery
  • Dianne Black

District 1 Republican

  • Trent Kelly
  • Mark D. Strauss

District 2 Democrat

  • Jerry Kerner
  • Bennie G. Thompson

District 2 Republican

  • Michael Carson
  • Ronald Eller
  • Brian Flowers
  • Stanford Johnson

District 3 Democrat

  • Shuwaski A. Young

A second candidate qualified in March but withdrew his candidacy 10 days later.

District 3 Republican

  • Michael Cassidy
  • Thomas Griffin
  • Michael Guest

District 4 Democrat

  • Johnny L. DuPree
  • David Sellers

District 4 Republican

  • Carl Boyanton
  • Raymond N. Brooks
  • Mike Ezell
  • Steven Palazzo
  • Kidron Peterson
  • Clay Wagner
  • Brice Wiggins

Watson encouraged Mississippians to research candidates and their platforms ahead of Tuesday's primary and general elections.

"One of the most important responsibilities of a voter is making an informed decision at the ballot box," Watson said. "Your vote impacts the future of your community, so taking the time to understand a candidate's mission or values will ensure you feel confident in your decision."

Watson also offered the following reminders:

  • " Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days of Election Day. Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.
  • " Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
  • " Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
  • " Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot."

Lici Beverage contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi voters go to polls today for U.S. Congressional primaries. What to know

