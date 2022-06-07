Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Plateau FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR-RECORD TEMPERATURES, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .An upper level trough will approach from the west by Sunday and allow southwest winds to increase across parts of northern New Mexico. The combination of strong winds with very low humidity, near-record hot temperatures, and an unstable airmass will generate critical fire weather conditions. Winds will continue to strengthen across the area on Monday, and with continued very dry conditions, critical fire weather conditions will become more widespread across northern and eastern New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The Northwest Plateau, Northeast Highlands, and Northeast Plains both Sunday and Monday afternoon through evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday. Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO