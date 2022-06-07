ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallam County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY LOWER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK AND THE CANADIAN RIVER VALLEY COULD HAVE TEMPERATURES APPROACHING 110 * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Canadian River Valley could have temperatures approaching 110. * WHERE...Central Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest and north central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Wheeler HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY LOWER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK AND THE CANADIAN RIVER VALLEY COULD HAVE TEMPERATURES APPROACHING 110 * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Canadian River Valley could have temperatures approaching 110. * WHERE...Eastern third of the Oklahoma Panhandle and the eastern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Texas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY LOWER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK AND THE CANADIAN RIVER VALLEY COULD HAVE TEMPERATURES APPROACHING 110 * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Canadian River Valley could have temperatures approaching 110. * WHERE...Central Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest and north central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
TEXAS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Allison to Pampa to 10 miles south of Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Miami, Fritch, Briscoe, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, New Mobeetie, Allison, Lora, Kingsmill, Codman and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Plateau FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR-RECORD TEMPERATURES, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .An upper level trough will approach from the west by Sunday and allow southwest winds to increase across parts of northern New Mexico. The combination of strong winds with very low humidity, near-record hot temperatures, and an unstable airmass will generate critical fire weather conditions. Winds will continue to strengthen across the area on Monday, and with continued very dry conditions, critical fire weather conditions will become more widespread across northern and eastern New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The Northwest Plateau, Northeast Highlands, and Northeast Plains both Sunday and Monday afternoon through evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday. Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

