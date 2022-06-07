ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cimarron County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Texas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY LOWER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK AND THE CANADIAN RIVER VALLEY COULD HAVE TEMPERATURES APPROACHING 110 * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Canadian River Valley could have temperatures approaching 110. * WHERE...Central Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest and north central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
TEXAS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Armstrong, Baylor, Briscoe, Carson, Childress, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Armstrong; Baylor; Briscoe; Carson; Childress; Clay; Collingsworth; Cottle; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Hemphill; Hutchinson; King; Knox; Lipscomb; Motley; Ochiltree; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Swisher; Wheeler; Wichita; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 338 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER ARMSTRONG BAYLOR BRISCOE CARSON CHILDRESS CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON KING KNOX LIPSCOMB MOTLEY OCHILTREE POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SWISHER WHEELER WICHITA WILBARGER
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Wheeler HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY LOWER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK AND THE CANADIAN RIVER VALLEY COULD HAVE TEMPERATURES APPROACHING 110 * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Canadian River Valley could have temperatures approaching 110. * WHERE...Eastern third of the Oklahoma Panhandle and the eastern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Hartley, or 16 miles south of Dalhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley and Channing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Allison to Pampa to 10 miles south of Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Miami, Fritch, Briscoe, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, New Mobeetie, Allison, Lora, Kingsmill, Codman and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado East central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Arlington, or 24 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO

