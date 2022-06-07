ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boss wings and fried broccoli stand out at East Knoxville's Magnolia Cafe | Grub Scout

By Grub Scout
I had been trying to get in a dinner visit at Magnolia Café for several weeks, but life kept throwing wrenches into the works, and I was also limited by the café’s current operating schedule. (Right now, it seems to be Wednesdays and Fridays only, though only a few weeks earlier, Google had said it was Wednesdays and Saturdays.) So if you wind up giving this eastside restaurant a visit, I would recommend confirming their status in advance.

That being said, The Grub Spouse and I made it in for a weeknight dinner last week. The place was pretty busy (I’m sure the fact that it was happy hour didn’t hurt), but we didn’t see any obvious signs of a host or a check-in site when we entered. A fellow patron informed us that it was a seat-yourself situation, so we claimed a two-top in the front dining room, which has several windows facing the front yard area.

A server made it to our table fairly promptly, but we had already had some time with the menu and immediately placed our order. Those decisions didn’t take long, since the menu is short and to the point. We started with an order of 10 chicken wings ($9.50) and requested them grilled instead of fried or naked. (I had spotted a smoker in the rear parking lot, so I suspected that’s where the grilled wings would come from.) We also chose barbecue wings (an additional dollar) over the hot or lemon-pepper varieties. Wings are available in a serving of 20 as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmOdq_0g2ZlIDo00

The Spouse agreed to order a sandwich of some kind and chose the deluxe fish sandwich ($6.25), which comes with one side. The sides included in listed prices are fries, potato salad, cole slaw and a side salad. However, The Spouse chose one of the special sides, fried okra, which was a modest upcharge. Other sandwich options are hamburger, cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, pork chop, chicken breast and two hotdogs.

I went for one of the two dinners, selecting the shrimp meal ($10.75) instead of the steak. Dinners come with two side dishes, and I picked potato salad and another of the special sides, fried broccoli, which also resulted in a small upcharge. A deluxe salad, chicken livers and a baked potato are among the other special side items available.

While we waited, I noticed that the soundtrack playing prominently in the background included everything from rock to funk classics. And although there is a full-service bar at Magnolia Café, we passed on alkyhol altogether and stuck with basic H2O.

Our orders came out in multiple baskets — so many, in fact, that we barely had room on our small table to accommodate everything. But we managed to squeeze it all in and commence chowing down.

For some reason, I had visualized the shrimp being grilled, but they weren’t; they were breaded and deep-fried. No biggie; the eight-piece ensemble was still pretty tasty. My side of potato salad was on the mark, but my biggest kudos go to the fried broccoli, a dish I’d never seen or tried before. Just imagine deep-fried mushrooms, except substitute everyone’s favorite green cruciferous vegetable for 'shrooms. They were pretty danged good, and it was a very generous serving that lasted me for two days.

Meanwhile, The Spouse’s fish sandwich was pretty straightforward: fried fish on a white bread with lettuce and tomato for enhancement. The fried okra was prepared in classic Southern style, and we agreed that the smoked wings were boss — wonderful grilled flavor bolstered by a sweet and super-thick coating of barbecue sauce. It was a good thing our server brought lots of extra napkins, in addition to the ones in the plastic-silverware packets that came with our meals.

Speaking of our server, she did an amazing job. She was helpful with the menu, anticipated our napkin and drink-refill needs, and brought us plenty of boxes for our abundant leftovers.

One final note: I have since read an online review that mentioned Magnolia Café not taking credit cards. That was not our experience that night. Our server brought a card reader to our table to accommodate our plastic, so as far as I know, it’s not a cash-only situation.

I acknowledge that not everyone is amenable to a menu that relies heavily on deep-frying as a means of food preparation. But if you have no objections to your dinner being on the breaded-and-crunchy side, you should at least know that Magnolia Café does that right.

Magnolia Cafe

Food: 4

Service: 4

Atmosphere: 3.75

Overall: 4

Address: 2405 E. Magnolia Ave.

Phone: 865-973-3851

Full bar service

Hours: 4 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

This longtime neighborhood diner serves up a tasty array of satisfying, classic Southern dishes.

