What to know about sponsoring refugees through the Uniting for Ukraine program

Nearly seven million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia invaded in February. The United States established Uniting for Ukraine in April as a fast-tracked pathway for displaced Ukrainians to come to the U.S.

The program allows those who have been displaced by the war to seek refuge in America, with a U.S-based sponsor to financially support them for two years.

More than 40,000 sponsors have submitted applications according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“We’ve had folks calling say ‘I want to sponsor a Ukrainian immigrant,’ which is great. It's a great sentiment, but you cannot just sponsor anybody,” Alessandra Ceccarelli of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee told Knox News.

Noting that Uniting for Ukraine requires U.S. sponsors to know the Ukrainians they want to support, Ceccarelli says, in East Tennessee, the program is mostly being used by the large Ukrainian communities in Knoxville and Sevier County.

“What we're seeing is that those are family members mostly sponsoring folks abroad. You’re sponsoring your parents, your siblings, maybe a cousin. You’re sponsoring them because it's your family and you want them to be here.”

The two-year financial commitment is a considerable burden. Sponsors must financially support the displaced individual or individuals while they’re in the States.

Federal poverty guidelines are being used as a general guide in determining if a sponsor has the appropriate financial resources. DHS is looking for at least 100% over the poverty lines. Household size also is a factor.

Ceccarelli is not discouraging those without familial ties from sponsoring a displaced Ukrainian, but she does offer other ways people can help, such as by donating to local resettlement agencies.

“Any donation is appreciated because the more we can support our work, the more families we can help. And I'm sure that every refugee service would appreciate donations,” she says.

A few agencies and organizations helping refugees in East Tennessee include Bridge Refugee Services and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee ; the city of Knoxville has a helpful list of organizations assisting refugees and immigrants, as well. The Tennessee Office for Refugees and Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition offer help statewide.

Here is more information on the Uniting for Ukraine program and how you can become a sponsor:

What is Uniting for Ukraine?

In late April, the Biden Administration unveiled a program that would fast-track Ukrainians and their families seeking refuge due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion. With a U.S. sponsor willing to house and financially support them, Ukrainian refugees would be granted parole — temporary residence in the U.S. — for up to two years. They could also apply for employment authorization.

How can Americans apply to sponsor Ukrainians?

U.S.-based sponsors who are willing to house and financially support Ukrainian refugees must file a Declaration of Financial Support (Form I-134) with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services online for each individual seeking sponsorship. This is the first step of the application process.

Organizations and multiple supporters can team up to show financial support for a refugee. However, only one individual can file Form I-134.

If the U.S. sponsor passes the vetting process (which includes proving sufficient financial support and the U.S. government protecting against exploitation and abuse), the Ukrainian identified on Form I-134 will be notified of the next steps they need to take to be authorized to travel to a U.S. port of entry.

How much does it cost?

There is no cost to U.S.-based sponsors or Ukrainians to apply. However, once authorization is approved, Ukrainians must find and fund their own way of travel to a U.S. port of entry.

Supporters also must prove to the government they have “sufficient financial resources” to provide for the Ukrainians they have committed to support. The Department of Homeland Security is looking for at least 100% over the federal poverty guidelines and supporters must demonstrate they can maintain this financial responsibility for two years.

Multiple supporters can combine their financial resources to support a Ukrainian refugee, or multiple refugees. Organizations can do this as well. However, only a primary individual can file the Declaration of Financial Support form.

What is parole?

Parole allows temporary residence status in the United States to noncitizens on a case-by-case basis for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

The secretary of Homeland Security is granted the authority to “parole” noncitizens through the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Ukrainians approved through Uniting for Ukraine will be paroled into the U.S. for up to two years.

What is the process?

The process for Ukrainians seeking parole through Uniting for Ukraine immediately begins once a U.S. based supporter files Form I-134 with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services online.

DHS has streamlined the overall process for it to be quick. However, there is no definitive timeline.

Here is a list of steps from applying to being granted temporary parole:

Step 1 – U.S.-based supported file Form I-134 at my.uscis.gov and demonstrate financial support

Step 2 – Ukrainian beneficiary creates an account at my.uscis.gov and submits biographic information

Step 3 – Confirm prior vaccination against COVID-19, measles, and polio. (First dose of required vaccines needed prior to travel to U.S. if not fully vaccinated).

Step 4 – Applicant notified of approval (valid for 90 days) or denial travel to U.S.

Step 5 – Each individual inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at a U.S. port of entry and undergo additional screening and vetting.

Step 6 – Approved for parole for up to two years, may request Application for Employment Authorization (Form I-765) with USCIS.

For more information

Please check with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services websites if you have additional questions regarding Uniting for Ukraine.

