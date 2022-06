It was a special day at the Allen County Commissioners as they were joined by their fathers. It was “Take Your Dad to Work Day” as the commissioners wanted to thank their fathers for all they have done for them. They paired up around the table and the patriarch’s got to see what their “kid” does in the office. The dad’s had an idea of what the job entails and say they are very impressed with their child.

