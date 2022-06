If the lack of guitar-based bands on the radio these days has you thinking rock is dead, you may want to reconsider that opinion. Though it’s true that there’s a rather glaring lack of modern-day rock stars and guitar gods, the genre still serves as the cornerstone of most major music festivals worldwide, with Bonnaroo, Riot Fest, Glastonbury and even the New Orleans Jazz Fest building their lineups around big-name rock acts whose heydays may be well behind them.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO