The NBA experienced a popularity boom in the 1990s, with many dubbing it the Michael Jordan era. With that said, many have noted and covered the Chicago icon’s rivalry with a guard who joined him as one of the only two guards at the time to be awarded Defensive Player of the Year: Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton. The 1996 DPOY was also lauded for his equally immense contributions on the offensive end of the court. Basketball Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich said it best: The Glove was “probably as complete a guard as there ever was.” Let’s dig into Gary Payton’s net worth in 2022.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO