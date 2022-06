This last election, Imperial County had a 6% voter turnout rate. This was one of the lowest voter turnouts in the state. I have seen a number of editorials on the subject of this historically low voter turnout in California that all range in tone from indignant and finger-wagging (“How dare the subjects not vote?!”) to resigned and dejected (“The public has lost interest in democracy as we know it.”). I will not attempt to add to either pile here. Instead, I want to take a broad overview on the history of voting and why using all the tools at our disposal is necessary to affect good change.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO