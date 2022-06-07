Suspect sought 6 years after bodies found in hotel room

Day two of Danielle Redlick's murder trial is underway. Redlick is accused of stabbing her husband to death inside their Winter Park home in 2019. The jury is currently hearing from witnesses for the prosecution. They have heard from co-workers and family friends of the Redlick's describing their relationship with the couple as well as their interactions with them the day Michael Redlick died.

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO