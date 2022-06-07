Suspect sought 6 years after bodies found in hotel room

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police are searching for a gunman they said killed two women and seriously injured a man early Friday morning. According to investigators, this happened around 5 a.m. near Tropic Street and Brown Avenue. Two women were found dead and a man has life-threatening injuries, police said.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting at a Family Dollar store in Orange County, the sheriff's office said Friday. Deputies arrived to the store located at 7113 South Orange Blossom Trail around 6 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man found dead inside a Merritt Island home Thursday night was the victim of a homicide, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the residence on Hunt Drive at approximately 9 p.m., after the man’s roommate returned home, found him and called law enforcement.
Two men were shot Friday morning in Orlando. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to 7113 South Orange Blossom Trail around 6 a.m. Two men were found shot in the parking lot. A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced...
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject who is suspected of stealing a KGK E-Bike. Reports state that the KGK E-Bike was stolen from the front of a business on May 27. According to Melbourne police officials, the...
Day two of Danielle Redlick's murder trial is underway. Redlick is accused of stabbing her husband to death inside their Winter Park home in 2019. The jury is currently hearing from witnesses for the prosecution. They have heard from co-workers and family friends of the Redlick's describing their relationship with the couple as well as their interactions with them the day Michael Redlick died.
A 10-year-old girl has been arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a local woman in Orlando, Florida. On May 30, the girl witnessed an altercation between her mother, 31-year-old Lakrisha Issac and the victim, 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers. The two women were allegedly embroiled in a heated argument that became physical when Issac, her mother, punched Rodgers who returned the blow.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating two incidents of rape they say have happened in the last three weeks. The attacks happened in two different neighborhoods and by who police believe are two different suspects. But both those suspects remain unidentified and on the loose. Police are asking...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Three men are facing attempted murder charges after investigators said they shot several bullets into an apartment complex, endangering the residents who live in the Altamonte Springs complex. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night on...
Suspect sought 6 years after bodies found in hotel room. Altamonte Springs, Fla - This July will mark six years since police discovered three bodies at an extended stay motel in Altamonte Springs. In July 2016, police found 39-year-old Charles Simms, 38-year-old Germaine Deamus, and 49-year-old Lisa Robbins murdered. Police...
WIMAUMA, Fla. - A single shot killed a murder suspect, who was barricaded inside a shed in Wimauma while holding his girlfriend hostage. Hillsborough deputies responded to the property after the suspect called his friend to help his "dispose of some trash." It turned out the trash was a human body, the sheriff says.
A 32-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he allegedly choked a female victim and fired a single gunshot outside of her residence. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and deputy responded to the local residence in reference to a possible physical disturbance involving a handgun. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with a male reportee who advised that he had received a frantic phone call from the victim.
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man accused of chasing down a woman and shooting her in front of officers is now facing a first-degree murder charge after the woman passed away, Titusville police said Tuesday. Alteric Johnson, 22, was arrested in connection to the murder of the 21-year-old victim. Officers...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are asking for help tracking down a man who broke into a home and forced himself on a woman inside. According to police, the sexual battery happened on June 4 in the Carver Shores neighborhood in east Orlando. [TRENDING: Man bitten by gator he...
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) has responded to a neighborhood Thursday afternoon after shots were fired at a home in Deltona. A spokesperson for VCSO said the shooting is being investigated as a drive-by shooting and that it is not considered to be a random act. No additional information was immediately released.
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office stated on Wednesday that they're searching for 85 year-old Bernadette Hardwick. There had apparently been a concerning note left behind by Hardwick in her home, though the VSO did not specify what its contents were. Hardwick was last seen at 3:00 pm on...
