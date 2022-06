The resignation of Quin Snyder from his head coaching gig with the Utah Jazz means a lot of things for the franchise, which is already having one of the most intriguing offseasons in the NBA. Among them is the Jazz now being in the market for Snyder’s replacement. There are a number of names being linked to Utah, and that includes Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney, who appears to be high on the Jazz’s list.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO