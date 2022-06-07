ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Program for Pre-K through 4th - Lied Public Library, Clarinda

By Lied Public Library Clarinda, Iowa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids - join us for special summer activities on...

Clarinda board backs high school band trip

(Clarinda) -- After a long absence, Clarinda High School's Marching Band hits the road next spring. By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a request from High School Instrumental Music Instructor Courtney Ridge for a trip through the Midwest and East Coast next March. Usually, the band takes a trip every four years. But, the last trip scheduled in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19. Nancy McKinnon is the district's director of finance and board secretary. McKinnon tells KMA News next year's trip takes the band to two major cities.
Big adoption event at Omaha Humane Society on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) has announced a huge adoption event on Sunday, June 12, according to NHS's social media accounts. The event comes after NHS released a plea for the need to adopt. Since that plea, 83 dogs, 54, cats, and 15 critters were adopted.
Betty J. (McMullen) Stortenbecker, 77 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Previous:Silver City, Iowa, Malvern, Iowa and Red Oak, Iowa. Time:6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials:Malvern Student Loan Fund, which gives zero % interest loans to East Mills College Bound Students. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Hazel Dell Cemetery, Crescent, Iowa at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Facilities study firms top Red Oak board agenda

(Red Oak) -- Interviews are set with prospective firms for a proposed facilities study in the Red Oak School District. Those interviews take place during the Red Oak School Board's regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the junior-senior high school virtual learning center. During the meeting, board members will interview representatives of three firms--Incite Design/Denovo Construction at 5:45 p.m., CMBA Architects at 6:20, and Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture at 7 p.m. School officials narrowed down the prospective candidates from an original nine applications to conduct a thorough study of the district's building needs--prompted by recent space shortages at Inman Elementary School. In a recent interview with KMA News, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the proposed study will cover other factors.
RED OAK, IA
Former Blair middle school custodian charged in enticement case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A contracted janitor, formerly employed at Otte Blair Middle School, is now charged with five felonies in his act of inappropriate communications with a 14-year-old student. Orlando Blair, 26, of Omaha, is charged with sexual assault by means of electronic communication device, visual depiction of...
Star Spangled Shenandoah planning continues

(Shenandoah) -- Vendors and parade participants are still needed for Shenandoah's big Independence Day weekend celebration. Preparations continue for the second annual Star Spangled Shenandoah event July 2 at Priest Park. And, organizers say there's still plenty of room for vendors in the park. Stacy Truex is a member of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah--the organization spearheading the celebration. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Truex says vendors of all sorts are welcome to the event.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke Resigns: Accepts Position with the Stanton Community School District

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of County Auditor Stephanie Burke with regret and gratitude. Burke stood before the Board of Supervisors this morning and read her resignation letter. Burke has accepted the Business Official and Board Secretary position at the Stanton Community School District.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Build it and they will come? In this case, Fusion Medical Staffing is — to west Omaha’s Waterford

R&R Realty Group knew it was a risk three years ago to start building an upscale west Omaha office park — without having first secured any tenants. The developer was counting on an abundance of frills and an alluring atmosphere to draw talent-hungry businesses to Fountain Ridge. An amphitheater, rooftop deck, wellness center and patio […] The post Build it and they will come? In this case, Fusion Medical Staffing is — to west Omaha’s Waterford appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa State
Clarinda, IA
Field Agronomist Tours Hail Ravaged Areas

(Atlantic) Iowa State Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling toured the countryside around the Atlantic, Marne, Wiota, and areas near Massena hardest hit by the high wind and hail event on Tuesday evening. Saeugling says there are a couple of things to consider when assessing hail-damaged corn.
ATLANTIC, IA
Maher wins Page County supervisors race...maybe

(Clarinda) -- Page County's Iowa Primary results are in question because of voting machine issues. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show challenger Todd Maher defeated incumbent Alan Armstrong for the county's 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination. Maher tallied 1,473 votes--or 68.29%, to Armstrong's 681 votes, or 31.57%. However, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen announced in a press release Tuesday night that she's made a request to conduct an administrative recount "of all races in all precincts" as a result of a technical glitch involving the county's voting machines. While saying each machine was thoroughly tested prior to Election Day, Wellhausen says the Iowa Secretary of State's Office reported issues with the Unisyn voting equipment, including multiple instances of paper jams when voters inserted ballots into the tabulator. She says this caused the number on the tabulator to increase and lead to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. Wellhausen adds the county's equipment vendor, Adkins, advised that older motherboards in the equipment caused the problem. Approval of the recount is on the agenda of a special county board of supervisor's meeting Wednesday morning at 8.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Opening night a success at Shelby County Speedway

Saturday night at the Shelby County Speedway, the racing season got underway as hundreds of fans came down to watch races take place. “Every person that I got feedback from, which happens to be a lot of drivers, they were all very excited about the track, they love the pit area,” said Race Director Doug Batz.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Kirk Samples, Jr., 90, of Red Oak, Iowa

Memorials: suggested to the First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
Lamoni's Phelps ready to 'hit people' at Simpson

(Lamoni) -- Lamoni standout Hagen Phelps likes to hit people. And he’ll do just that at the next level with Simpson. The 6-foot-1 middle linebacker recruit hopes to continue to grow – and continue to hit people – with the Storm. “Their coach reached out to me...
LAMONI, IA
Omaha man booked on Council Bluffs warrant

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was booked on a Council Bluffs police warrant in Glenwood Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Joseph Ray Moreno of Omaha was arrested shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Sharp Street. Authorities say Moreno was arrested on a warrant out of the Council Bluffs Police Department for unauthorized credit card use.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Crouch wins tightly contested Mills County supervisor GOP nomination

(Glenwood) -- It was an eventful Primary night for several supervisors races throughout KMAland Tuesday, including in Mills County. Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Mills County show Supervisors Republican Incumbent Richard Crouch as the winner with 795 votes or 51.79%, over a strong challenge from Sandi Winton, who received 740 votes or 48.21%. A lifelong Mills County resident, Crouch was first elected to the county board room in 2002 and will now seek his sixth term as a supervisor in November. Crouch says he is thankful and appreciative of those who supported him in this year's primary. When KMA News asked what set him apart from the rest, Crouch says his efforts over the past 20 years likely came through, including work done during recovery from the floods striking the area most recently in 2019.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Clarinda council backs Cruzin' Clarinda street closures

(Clarinda) -- After a week's delay, the 8th Annual Cruzin' Clarinda Car Show will be rolling into downtown Clarinda. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the requested street closures for the car show on June 11th. The council had approved a similar request for closures last Saturday, but inclement weather forced organizers to bump the event to tomorrow. City Manager Gary McClarnon says not much has changed in the request from Elaine Farwell with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
CLARINDA, IA
Glenwood Resource Center fined $10k after 30-year-old resident dies

GLENWOOD, Iowa — According to a citation report filed by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, a 30-year-old resident at the Glenwood Resource Center died of dehydration. The report alleges that a "lack of training and communication" led to the man being given lower fluids than were ordered...
GLENWOOD, IA

