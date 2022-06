CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is in custody after crashing his vehicle into a car carrying a 6-year-old year and her dad earlier Thursday on West Mitchell Avenue. A few minutes before 10 a.m., a deputy allegedly saw 19-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. “make an evasive maneuver” on I-75 as he crossed three lanes of traffic without using a turn signal, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

