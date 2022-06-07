ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

National Park Service to erect safety barrier at Natchez Trace Bridge: 'This is a big deal'

By Cole Villena, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVdkO_0g2ZgaWT00

The National Park Service will erect a chain link fence topped with barbed wire along the Double Arch Bridge, located on the Natchez Trace Parkway — in an effort to save lives.

The fence will serve as a temporary safety barrier before a permanent barrier is installed at a later date, according to a press release.

"So much had to be taken into consideration just for the temporary barrier, much less the permanent," said Trish Merelo, cofounder of Natchez Trace Bridge Barrier Coalition.

"To finally get here, this is a big deal."

Forty two people have died by suicide since the bridge was built in 1994, according to the Natchez Trace Bridge Barrier Coalition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Z8ES_0g2ZgaWT00

Natchez Trace Bridge: They lost loved ones to suicide on the Natchez Trace Bridge. They say better barriers could prevent more tragedies.

Advocates for years have pushed for safety improvements to the 155-foot bridge, saying the railing is too low to prevent people from jumping.  The bridge runs through the Natchez Trace national parkway and is a national landmark due to its innovative design.

Now that a barrier is going up at the bridge, Merelo said she is overjoyed.

"If there's something that can be done to stop another family from having to endure this, then you've got to do it," Merelo said. "It's so important to restrict access to lethal means."

The bridge will be closed to the public during construction. The National Parks Service said drivers and cyclists should expect one-lane closures and 10-15 minute delays during construction.

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: National Park Service to erect safety barrier at Natchez Trace Bridge: 'This is a big deal'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arch Bridge#Safety Barrier#The National Park Service
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy