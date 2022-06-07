ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToni Storm, Christopher Daniels and more are set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:....

Top 7 Pro Wrestlers Walking Out On Their Company

You’ve probably noticed this. Most of the hottest wrestling news stories lately seem to involve wrestlers walking out on their companies. Sasha Banks & Naomi left before an episode of Raw, and created more online conversation than most recent Raw episodes. MJF teased not showing up for Double or Nothing, and turned the last week or so into a conversation about him. It’s become pretty obvious that the best way to generate conversation in 2022 is to either walk out or tease walking out.
WWE
UPDATED: Roman Reigns Still Expected to Compete at WWE SummerSlam

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.
WWE
Backstage Status Update on Charlotte Flair, Not Expected for WWE SmackDown This Week

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as the joker entrant for the battle royal match. He also made a brief onscreen appearance at May’s Double or Nothing 2022, revealing the signing of Rush to AEW. According to a report by PWInsider, Andrade returning to AEW TV this week is not a sign that newly wedded wife, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well.
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Programming on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Hard to Kill 2022, which included the following:. * Texas Deathmatch for Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazo. * Impact World...
WWE
Update on Rumored New WWE and VICE TV Docuseries From Dark Side of the Ring Creators

– As previously noted, SEScoops put out a report that WWE has a project in the works with Dark Side of the Ring creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney. The project was described as “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has an update on this news, along with the previous news of Dark Side of the Ring not returning for VICE’s 2022 and 2023 schedules.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
WWE
Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

Impact has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young. * Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of...
Stipulation Set For KOPW Match At NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the stipulation has been named for the KOPW Provisional trophy match at NJPW Dominion. The match between Shingo Takagi and Taichi will be a ’10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble’. This was Takagi’s stipulation and received 16,110 votes (55.5%). There will be a ten minute time limit. One, two and three or more counts will add up to a total, and whoever has the most pin counts wins.
Update On Why Edge Was Removed From The Judgment Day

As previously noted, Edge was kicked out of the Judgment Day on Monday’s episode of RAW, as the group attacked him and Finn Balor took over. Edge is now being listed as a babyface on the company’s internal roster, but was also written out of storylines with a “non-displaced orbital floor fracture.”
WWE
Road Dogg Believes AEW Has The Wrong Duo Holding The Tag Titles

During the latest episode of his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, however, criticized Jurassic Express as the current holders of the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. On titles being on the wrong team: “AEWs...
WWE
John Cena Has Mixed Feelings Reflecting On His WWE Debut

John Cena is currently celebrating his 20th anniversary since joining WWE when he debuted against Kurt Angle. In a video released by WWE the veteran noted how he found out about his debut just hours before the show began taping and how he wished he did things different. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
Joe Gacy On Being Viewed As A WWE NXT Locker Room Leader

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., WWE NXT 2.0 star Joe Gacy was asked what kind of NXT Champion he’d be behind the scenes if he were to win the belt against Bron Breakker. Check out the highlights below:. On the type of champ he would be in NXT:...
WWE
KiLynn King Discusses Her Time AEW, The Door Being Open And Her Future

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp ahead of NWA Alwayz Ready, KiLynn King discussed her time in AEW during which she was a regular part of AEW’s YouTube programming, Dark and Dark: Elevation. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):. On victories over more established names like Lei’D...
WWE
Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Set For WWE Smackdown

WWE has added two Money In The Bank qualifiers to this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Drew McIntyre will battle Sheamus and Lacey Evans will take on Xia Li in qualifying bouts for their respective MITB matches at next month’s PPV. Evans’ match is...
WWE
Rush Says Tony Khan Is A Simple Guy

Rush recently debuted in AEW at Double or Nothing, aligning himself with Andrade El Idolo. During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Rush commented on being excited about working with AEW President Tony Khan. Check out what Rush had to say about Khan below ( per Wrestling Inc.):. “We haven’t...
WWE
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.8.22

It is with great pain that I regret to inform you that I hurt my pinky a few days ago. I thought long and hard about what this meant for my future here at 411. Could I continue with my responsibilities? Could I champion a company on my back and still stand here your proud recapper of all things Monday and Wednesday night? The guys in the back, they’ll say they told me to give up, to take my ball home, but not me! Not the son of a son of a bitch! No, I’m here, and I’m ready. Broken pinky or not, I’m doin this!
WWE

