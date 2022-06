Illiana Treviño kept her life in the massacre of her classmates, but still lost so much. The 11-year-old survivor of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was hospitalized after nearly suffering a heart attack when she went to lay flowers at a memorial for her best friend last week, victim Amerie Joe Garza, who used to protect her from bullies.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO