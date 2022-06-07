ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Crews to pave South Main Street in Centerville

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews in Centerville will begin a paving project for the next several days.

The City of Centerville said Monday that the paving will take place on South Main Street from Franklin Street to Sheehan Road. The project is expected to run for the next 10 to 12 days. Crews will work from from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday.

Clayton develops three residential communities

There will be flaggers in at least one lane in each direction. The city said the work is being done at night since there is high traffic in the area.

