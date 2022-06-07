ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Meet the YANKO DESIGN AWARDS

By Editors’ Choice
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yanko Design Award recognizes innovative and inspirational designs that push the industry forward. Given out to designers, studios, and brands, the Yanko Design Award acts as a universal symbol that stands for creativity, sustainability, innovation, and user-friendliness. YANKO DESIGN'S HISTORY. Founded in 2002, Yanko Design is one of...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Kreoo brings nature’s great art indoors as design objects you can sit on

Zen gardens, whether actual gardens or miniature recreations, have become symbols of calm, relaxing spaces in today’s hectic world. It isn’t just the fine sand that conveys that imagery, and, in fact, the sand is more therapeutic and effective if you actively draw on them rather than just looking at their undulating patterns. A zen garden is almost like a microcosm symbolizing a miniature universe, at least the ideal one from monks’ minds. Every piece and part of that garden symbolizes nature’s true beauty, including the unhewn rocks and large smooth pebbles stacked on top of each other. It’s the latter’s beauty that Kreoo is bringing to homes, rooms, gardens, and poolsides to offer a piece of furniture that is both beautiful, calming, and thought-provoking, all at the same time.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Kartell TEA lamp weaves recycled plastics into an interesting play of light and shadow

Kartell is well-known for numerous things, including premium-quality plastic products and the innovative designs of furniture. The brand can bring an ubiquitous material like plastic to next-level sophistication and novelty. The Italian design brand has been around for more than seven decades, and it remains legendary in industrial design and production, venturing into soft furniture, couches, furnishing accessories, lighting, fashion, and even eyewear. It continues to explore the untapped potential in the furniture business because Kartell is all about pursuing beauty and absolute quality. The brand has had several successful partnerships with creative designers, most of which have already become iconic– like those with Philippe Starck, Patricia Urquiola, Piero Lissoni, and Ferruccio Laviani.
ARTS
yankodesign.com

Tubes Radiotori designer heated towel rails and radiators come in minimalist yet attractive forms

Not many people realize this, but heat production is an essential category in home and interior design, especially if you live in colder climates. While people in tropical countries spend so much on airconditioning and ensuring their homes are well-ventilated, those that go through winter need proper heating equipment. Fireplaces may be enough in some regions, but in places that need supplemental heating solutions, it may be wise to get a system that can last a long time. And with the skyrocketing prices of fuel that we know will affect basic utilities, homeowners must plan for such heating equipment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for lovers of sustainable architecture + outdoor adventures

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Electric bikes designed to satisfy your need for speed in eco-friendly style

Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer to a skateboard-inspired BMW e-bike concept – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

BMW IM Vision is the perfect cocktail EV for street circuits

BMW is edging forward into the future in both ecologically sustainable design and vehicle performance with the BMW i and the M series respectively. While the former is focused on shaping the future for a holistic approach to designing zero-emission vehicles, the latter is more inclined towards peak performance on the professional circuits and eligible street tracks.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This futuristic hoodie is weather adaptive, abrasion-proof, and comes with a set of modular accessories

Why carry a backpack on your shoulders when you could just snap a bag to your hoodie? The Ultra Hoodie quite literally does that, with a magnetic M-System plug that lets you quickly attach messenger bags, pouches, and other accessories directly to the hoodie, sort of like giving yourself extra pockets. If that wasn’t cool enough, the Ultra Hoodie is also water resistant with DWR and abrasion-proof, comes with dedicated pockets for your belongings, built-in AirPods holders, and a tiny window that lets you look at your smartwatch without having to lift your sleeves up. It’s also simultaneously breathable and stretchable, allowing you to be as comfortable and free as you would in a regular hoodie, and it comes in the most badass color on the planet – jet black.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Design#Good Design#Industrial Design#The Yanko Design Award
yankodesign.com

This carry along desk caddy for flexible work environment is just what I need

Carrying your online work-life around strikes the first image of a laptop. But what if you carry around all your desk’s productive elements more often than not without getting overwhelmed. Things like your business card holder, office stationery, mobile device stands and more. Such a product makes even more...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Mobile Island Modular Wireless Charger becomes more useful than ever

With more smartphones and mobile devices supporting this technology, tech companies are also venturing into such categories. This Mobile Island Series is an old design as it was actually launched in 2018 by a company called Moa. It was previously introduced with Samsung Creative Square’s support as a modular wireless charger for smartphones. We think its design is still perfect for today when there is an ever-growing demand for wireless chargers.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 earbuds designed to replace your Apple AirPods 3

I love a good pair of earbuds! In fact, I really can’t function without my personal earbuds. Once my earbuds are in, the rest of the world is out! I deep dive into the world of my favorite tunes, away from real-world problems, happy in my own little audio bubble! Hence, owning a pair of innovative and perfect earbuds is an absolute necessity for me, and I’m sure that’s the case for most of the music lovers out there as well! Quite a few of us are Team AirPods all the way. But hey! Let’s remember that great earbuds go beyond Apple as well. And this nifty list includes all of them! This collection of exciting designs has a pair of earbuds for everyone! From NBA-themed Beats earbuds to earbuds that let you tune the music tempo to your heartbeat while exercising – these earbuds provide unique design solutions and are a must-have for audiophiles!
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Artemide Integralis light platform allows a safer, well-illuminated, and sanitized area

Light design must be effective if we want it to make a lasting impact, however, achieving such an ultimate effect can be a great challenge. With all the choices and technologies available, lighting can be difficult to build as part of interior design. Interestingly, like most categories in the design world, lighting can be enhanced to reach a point where lights not only provide an excellent play with our perceptions but also where they can help a person’s circadian rhythm and health.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Place
Tokyo, JP
yankodesign.com

Ofuro bathtub immerses you in a Japanese-inspired relaxing soak

The bathtub industry is expected to grow in the coming years as real estate is seen to sustain growth. Many people believe we are already at the tail-end of the pandemic, which could mean the residential construction business will also begin to pick up. The more homes are built, the more the demand for home fixtures and bathroom fittings will increase. This means more consumers will have to shop for items for their future residences, even if it’s not always a fun activity to do. If you are planning the design of your future bathroom or want to renovate it, you need to decide what kind of bath accessories to get.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Infra Light brings calming light and smells to your haven

For those who want to have a relaxing, spa-like experience at home or in their room, scent diffusers are a must-have as well as ambient lighting to suit the mood you want to create. There are of course different products and options available in the market for both these purposes but what if you could have both in one single device? This is what a Swedish scent brand has come up with in collaboration with a French light artist.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This AR visor cap concept looks like an acceptable middle ground

Given today’s limitations in technology and manufacturing, AR glasses similar to Tony Stark’s are still a matter of science fiction. We are getting closer to that ideal, but it’s impossible to jump forward into the future without leaving the present behind without a solution. AR headsets today, even those that should leave you free to experience the world around you, are still bulky and uncomfortable to wear, which means they are less likely to be embraced by the people who should be using them. There is, of course, no shortage of ideas on how to address that problem while waiting for the perfect pair of augmented glasses, and one, in particular, seems to take inspiration from a more familiar visor cap.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Fisher-Price follows Barbie and Matchbox in the Mattel PlayBack recycling program

Sustainability as a societal goal seems achievable, but it entails more than just knowledge of the principles. It is not enough that people, companies, organizations, and brands learn about the basics because what is more important is that those principles are put into practice. A truly sustainable environment may still be far from reach but little by little, we can start making a difference. Mattel, one of the top toymakers in the world, has launched a special program that aims to reduce waste by allowing consumers to send back toys to the company after kids are done playing with them. The idea is simple: families only need to send their Mattel toys back to the manufacturer.
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Nightingale Mood Setting Speaker especially made for partners

Setting the mood not only for couples but for the whole family can be a challenge. There are many ways to set the perfect ambiance for a more delightful experience but only a few methods work. In this modern era, you may be surprised that a concept speaker like the Nightingale can help in setting an alluring atmosphere. The Nightingale isn’t just a new speaker that “sings”, it can also help set the mood for couples who want to nurture a closer relationship. The idea of the design is to increase the sensory level by focusing on an emotional and sensorial design.
RELATIONSHIPS
yankodesign.com

This titanium stick transforms into the tool you wished you always in your pocket

Cutting through your tasks has never looked better. There always comes a time in everyone’s life where they’re left shaking their heads, wishing they had a cutting tool right at that very moment. That usually happens when we receive mail or a package that needs to be opened right then and there, but it can also happen when we’re faced with tasks that require cutting, snipping, or even slicing. Carrying a box cutter or a pair of shears all the time is definitely out of the question, and even the most pocketable scissors or blades can still be inconvenient to stow. What if you had such a tool that’s small enough to share space with your keys? That’s exactly the proposition that the Titanium Transforming Pocket Blade is making, and it’s doing a grand job of convincing people with its dashing good looks as well.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy