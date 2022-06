Morristown’s Jason Meza wasn’t entirely sure he had a shot at winning the 400 hurdles in the Group 4 meet at Franklin High School on Friday. “I was the two seed by like two and a half seconds,” Meza said. “I never doubted myself that I could do it, but looking into it I was like, ‘You’re probably not going to win this dude.”

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO