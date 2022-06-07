Boonville High School mourns loss of student athlete

BOONVILE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boonville High School is hosting a memorial for the community to honor the loss of BHS classmate, teammate and friend Gage McCoy on Tuesday June 7, from 4 to 6 p.m.

School officials said that the Media Center will be open at 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to meet with the BHS guidance staff or the Warrick County School Corporation Crisis Response Team.

They encourage people in the community to come meet with grief counselors, write a card for Gage’s family or just have some time to process this sudden loss. They ask that the Main Office Entrance-A be used for this.

A student led Honor Walk will take place at 5 p.m. to celebrate Gage’s life and all the lives that will be touched and saved due to his organ donation. It will start in the cafeteria and proceed through the wrestling room and out to the football stadium to give his teammates a chance to pay their respects. They ask that attendees use Entrance K for this event.

The night will conclude with a prayer vigil to which all are welcome to join.

The staff at BHS want the community to know that they will do anything they can at this difficult time and encourage those who need support to reach out for help.

