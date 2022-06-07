ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

Boonville High School mourns loss of student athlete

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

BOONVILE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boonville High School is hosting a memorial for the community to honor the loss of BHS classmate, teammate and friend Gage McCoy on Tuesday June 7, from 4 to 6 p.m.

School officials said that the Media Center will be open at 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to meet with the BHS guidance staff or the Warrick County School Corporation Crisis Response Team.

They encourage people in the community to come meet with grief counselors, write a card for Gage’s family or just have some time to process this sudden loss. They ask that the Main Office Entrance-A be used for this.

Warrick County announces inaugural pride festival

A student led Honor Walk will take place at 5 p.m. to celebrate Gage’s life and all the lives that will be touched and saved due to his organ donation. It will start in the cafeteria and proceed through the wrestling room and out to the football stadium to give his teammates a chance to pay their respects. They ask that attendees use Entrance K for this event.

The night will conclude with a prayer vigil to which all are welcome to join.

The staff at BHS want the community to know that they will do anything they can at this difficult time and encourage those who need support to reach out for help.

Community honors student killed in bike accident

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Summer break should be an exciting time for students. Maybe it’s time to make memories with friends, embark on a family vacation, or start that first Summer job. However, for students at Boonville High School, their Summer break took a tragic and unexpected turn. “We lost, the world lost, a great […]
Lady Vikings look to keep perfect Indiana record

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For the first time in 15 years, the North Posey Vikings are headed back to the state finals in softball. Coach Gary Gentil has been coaching this team for 14 seasons and he says this team is ready to take home that championship. The 24-1 Vikings have not fallen to an […]
EVSC to host open interviews

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – During June, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) will host several open interview dates for openings in food services and the EVSC’s Extended Day Centers.  Food service open interviews will take place at the EVSC Administration Building, located at 951 Walnut Street, on the following dates and times: June 14, from […]
Primetime Bar and Grill is coming to Evansville

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh bar and grill will soon make its presence known in Evansville.Prime-time Pub and Grill confirms to Eyewitness News they have purchased the former Roca Bar North location in Evansville. Roca Bar closed last October. Officials from Primetime said they finalized the purchase of the building just this week. The […]
4th of July Celebrations in the Owensboro Area

Do you love fireworks? Do you love spending your holidays with your friends and family? Are you looking for the perfect place to celebrate the 4th of July this year? Well, look no further, because this is your complete guide to Independence day celebrations in the Tri-State Area. Evansville, Indiana.
Boonville mourns loss of 15-year-old with an honor walk

Gage McCoy passed away from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park over the weekend. Boonville mourns loss of 15-year-old with special walk Tuesday. Gage McCoy passed away from injuries sustained in bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park over the weekend.
There's a Mercy Hospital Reunion This October in Owensboro, KY

When I was in the 3rd grade, I had to get my tonsils removed and guess where I had my surgery? Somewhere in that building that's featured in the photo above. Yes! I spent a night at Mercy Hospital post-op. I vividly remember waking up from my surgery and my throat feeling really tight and raw. I also remember how quickly I realized that eating the Mercy Hospital pudding and popsicles made it feel 1000x better. I also remember getting a huge envelope of handmade cards from my classmates at Thruston Elementary. Mrs. Hayden's entire class sent me "Get Well Soon" wishes. I thought that was awesome and, honestly, my mom still has those cards in storage. She sent me a photo of them.
There's a Forgotten Cemetery Lost Under a Parking Lot in Downtown Evansville, Indiana

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville, Indiana sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
Southern Indiana Residents Remember The June 8,1982 Storm

For a lot of Evansville residents, Tuesday, June 8, 1982, is a day that they will never forget. Some were in the middle of the school day, some were preparing to graduate, and others were out saving lives. It started out as a nice day, and by lunchtime winds as strong as a hurricane took out trees and power lines.
Where did all the MinuteClinics go?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – You might notice a distinct lack of MinuteClinics at CVS Pharmacy locations in Evansville and Newburgh. A CVS official told Eyewitness News, “Per our standard business evaluation practice, we have decided to close three MinuteClinic locations in Evansville because of low patient utilization. Patients can still access our services via virtual […]
EVPL new home to mural by Evansville artist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Central Library is the new home of a mural created by local artist Jerry Baum. EVPL says the watercolor mural from 1989, titled “Evansville – On the Riverfront,” represents a slice of life from Evansville’s waterfront history. The work was previously displayed at Evansville Regional Airport. […]
Tornado survivors reflect on recovery six months later

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The memories of terror and destruction from December 10 were just as as raw on June 10 as western Kentucky tornado survivors reflect on the six month mark of their road to recovery. “It missed us by 3 miles to the south and 3 miles to the east,” says Jane […]
Otters' pitcher Tim Holdgrafer signs with Royals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters have announced that starting pitcher Tim Holdgrafer has been signed by the Kansas City Royals. Holdgrafer, from San Diego, Calif., and a former Cal Poly Pomona product, signed and joined the Otters for his first professional baseball ahead of the 2021 campaign and was off to a great start […]
Deputy Receives A Police Escort Home

A Spencer County deputy received a police escort from a Louisville hospital to home on Tuesday after spending weeks there recovering. Ronald Harper Jr. was involved in a serious crash in April on State Road 66 near the Spencer, Perry County line. The deputy suffered from several broken bones and...
Lyles Station to host Juneteenth celebration

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lyles Station Historic School and Museum will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be 2013 University of Illinois College of Law graduate and Joe Black Law Office associate, Rhea Jones-Price. The late Joyce Gooch Granger will also be […]
Indiana Restaurant Leaves Brutally Honest Closed Sign on the Door

It's always such a bummer when you are craving food from a certain restaurant, but you get there only to find out they are closed. That happened to one local person, but the restaurant's closed note was hilariously honest. Tri-State Businesses are No Strangers to Funny Signs. Quirky signs around...
