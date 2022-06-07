ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Exciting Star Wars Rumor Bodes Well For Obi-Wan Kenobi's Future On Disney+, But He's Not The Only One

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Because the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on May 27, and the third episode followed less than a week later, Disney+ subscribers are already halfway through the Star Wars series. Officially speaking, Obi-Wan Kenobi has seemingly been presented as a one-and-done affair, meaning once these remaining three episodes come out, that’ll be the end of this particular chapter in a galaxy far, far away. However, an exciting rumor has surfaced that bodes well for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s future on Disney+, and that also means good news for a new Star Wars character.

As a result of Obi-Wan Kenobi breaking records for Disney+, Making Star Wars has heard that we’ll be seeing more of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master on the Mouse House’s streaming platform. What’s unclear, though, is if this next batch of episodes will be billed as Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 or something else. In either case, this decision has also resulted in Moses Ingram’s Reva, a.k.a. the Inquisitor known as Third Sister, scoring a second lease on life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yujnu_0g2ZcDYi00

(Image credit: Disney+)

According to this report, originally the plan was for Reva to be killed by Darth Vader at the end of this initial batch of Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes, but her fate has subsequently been changed. If this information is indeed accurate, Reva will now survive and return for the next Obi-Wan Kenobi-starring story on Disney+, although it’s unclear if any footage was reshot to account for this change in narrative direction. While Making Star Wars shared some vague details about where Reva’s story is going in the latter half of Obi-Wan Kenobi , I won’t spoil those here. Just know that aside from Reva’s demise as Vader’s hands being scrapped, nothing else about Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1’s ending (to informally call it) is expected to be altered.

Taking place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith , Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the title protagonist being called away from Tatooine to rescue Princess Leia Organa from the Empire’s clutches, with Reva arranging for the young girl to be kidnapped in an effort to draw Obi-Wan out. It didn’t take long for Darth Vader ( physically portrayed by Hayden Christensen and voiced by James Earl Jones ) to join the hunt for his old master, leading to the lightsaber duel in the final minutes of “Part III” that concluded with the Sith Lord setting Obi-Wan on fire. It was only thanks to the intervention of Indira Varma’s Tala that Obi-Wan wasn’t cooked to a crisp like Anakin Skywalker was back on Mustafar, but it’s a good bet this won’t be the last time these two cross paths until A New Hope .

While Moses Ingram has unfortunately dealt with racist backlash for her role in Obi-Wan Kenobi , Reva certainly hasn’t had any problem standing out in the story, as she’s made it her #1 priority to apprehend Ewan McGregor’s character, no matter the cost. However she ends up earning Darth Vader’s ire in this back half of Obi-Wan Kenobi , if that does indeed happen, at least fans of Reva now have a glimmer of hope of seeing her story continue. In fact, along with whatever form the next batch of Obi-Wan Kenobi-led adventures ends up taking, don’t be surprised if we also see Reva pop up in Star Wars books or comic book series in the coming years.

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere Wednesday on Disney+, and CinemaBlend will keep sharing news items on that series, as well as the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows Lucasfilm has coming down the creative pipeline.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Poke Fun at She-Hulk's CGI: Argue That The New Marvel Heroine Resembles Shrek's Fiona

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the new addition to Disney+'s expanding slate, She-Hulk is finally headed to the streaming service this August. In addition to the good news, the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming series was finally released. Although most fans are pleased with Tatiana Maslany's debut as the titular character, some fans pointed out how the show's CGI looks terrible, and Maslany's She-Hulk almost looked like the fan-favorite animated character, Princess Fiona, of Shrek.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 ending explained

After the harrowing events of episode three, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s mission to return a young Leia Organa back to her adoptive parents is in peril. This week’s chapter of the old Jedi’s adventure just raises the stakes. Here is what you need to know about Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 ending explained.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on If Qui-Gon Jinn Could Have Saved Anakin Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans around the world learned the origins of Anakin Skywalker, the boy who would grow up to become Darth Vader. Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn took Anakin out of slavery and insisted on him becoming a Jedi, despite what the rest of the Jedi Council advised. This, as we know, turned out to seal the fate of the entire galaxy. That said, fans have always wondered what would have happened if Qui-Gon's plan would have gone as he intended.
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#A New Hope#Future On Disney#The Mouse House
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
108K+
Followers
33K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy