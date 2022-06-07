ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Joe Burrow Meets Ken Anderson for First Time

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmm4H_0g2ZbX0D00

What a photo

CINCINNATI — Ken Anderson is widely considered the best quarterback in Bengals' history. Joe Burrow might change that in the coming years.

Anderson met Burrow for the first time on Monday at Paul Brown Stadium. Check out the photo of both star quarterbacks below.

All Bengals recently spoke with Anderson about Burrow and the 2022 Bengals. Check out our feature here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in serious trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Browns Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

At this point, it seems almost inevitable that Baker Mayfield has played his last game with the Cleveland Browns. The team excused the quarterback from mandatory minicamp, which was described as a mutual decision. Ever since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, it was always a matter of when and where Mayfield gets moved.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star calls out Jack Del Rio

During his NFL career, Doug Baldwin was one of the NFL’s most thoughtful players as well as one least afraid to speak his mind. So it’s no surprise that he’d have something to say about Jack Del Rio’s recent comments. The Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator made...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Ja'marr Chase
ClutchPoints

Browns make unsurprising Baker Mayfield decision for minicamp

The Cleveland Browns are still looking to find a solution to their Baker Mayfield problem. With no trade partner emerging yet, the Browns are following in the footsteps of the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo and have decided to excuse Mayfield from mandatory minicamp, according to Nate Ulrich. The decision to excuse Mayfield from camp was mutual between the quarterback and the team, as the former No. 1 pick continues to push for a move out of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

With each passing day, the Deshaun Watson situation looks worse. And with it looking like Cleveland's $230 million QB will face further discipline from the league, fans attention turned towards Baker Mayfield. Joking that this is what the Browns should expect from the former first overall pick once Watson gets...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Outback Bowl Has A New Name: Fans React

One of college football's biggest non-New Year's 6 bowl games is getting a name change and fans aren't too happy about it. The beloved Outback Bowl will from here on out be known as the ReliaQuest Bowl. No, this isn't a joke or prank of some sort. Outback has ended its title sponsorship.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NBC Announces Official Decision On Drew Brees

Just a few weeks ago, a report suggested Drew Brees would not be back with NBC Sports for the 2022 NFL season. At the time, Brees refuted the report, suggesting he has not made a decision on his broadcasting future. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," Brees tweeted.
MADISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#First Time#Chase#Tee Higgins Star
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Most "Insecure" Fans In College Football

Paul Finebaum and Clemson fans are not happy with each other this week. Finebaum recently called Dabo Swinney "yesterday's news." He was pushing back against Bill Bender's top-10 college football coaches list, which had Swinney at No. 2 above Kirby Smart. Since making those comments, Clemson fans have been blasting...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Quarterback Tells Fan Base To 'Take A Chill Pill'

Expectations are sky high for quarterback Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats after last year's 10-win season. But with some players moving onto the NFL, legal issues surrounding the team's running back, among other factors, UK fans are starting to worry about 2022. Appearing on "Pardon My Take" this week,...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To CJ Carr's Commitment

CJ Carr is a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class. He's the grandson of legendary Michigan Wolverines head football coach Lloyd Carr. But he will not be playing for his grandpa's school. Instead, the elite quarterback recruit has committed to one of Michigan's rival programs. Thursday night, the class of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy